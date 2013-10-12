Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

World Cup qualifiers

Africa playoffs first legs

Burkina Faso v Algeria, Ouagadougou (1600)

Ivory Coast v Senegal, Abidjan (1700)

Burkina Faso look to complete remarkable recovery

CAPE TOWN - African Nations Cup runners-up Burkina Faso host Algeria to kick off the first legs of the African World Cup playoffs following a remarkable comeback in qualifying after being docked points for using an ineligible player. (SOCCER-WORLD/AFRICA, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

We will have spot news on merit ahead of Tuesday's final World Cup qualifiers around the globe. (SOCCER-WORLD/)

BASEBALL

Dodgers and Cardinals resume NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw to the mound against the St Louis Cardinals who counter with Michael Wacha in Game Two of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/NL (PIX), expect by 2345 GMT/7:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Tigers open ALCS on road against Red Sox

The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox clash in the postseason for the first time ever when the best-of-seven American League Championship Series opens at Fenway Park. (BASEBALL-PLAYOFFS/AL (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Shanghai Masters, China (to 13)

Djokovic advances to another China final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic continued his love affair with the hard courts in China as he swotted aside the challenge of Jo Wilfried Tsonga to reach the final. (TENNIS-MEN/SHANGHAI, moved, 350 words)

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka (to 13)

Linz Open, Austria (to 13)

Copy on merit

GOLF

PGA Tour: Frys.com Open (to 13)

Koepka in front at season-opening event

Unheralded American Brooks Koepka will take a one-stroke lead into the third round at CordeValle Golf Club in San Martin, California after firing a seven-under-par 64 at the season-opening event on Friday. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: Portugal Masters, Vilamoura (to 13)

Great Scott! Jamieson goes close to magical 59

Britain's Scott Jamieson rocketed to the top of the leaderboard midway through the third round after becoming the 17th player to shoot a 60 on the European Tour. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 300 words)

NHL

Undefeated Avalanche visit Ovechkin's Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche, under first-year coach and former player Patrick Roy, try to extend their perfect start to the new season when they visit Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals as part of Saturday's regular season National Hockey League action. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Grand Prix

Webber denies Vettel another pole

SUZUKA, Japan - Australian Mark Webber led a Red Bull front row sweep on Saturday and denied team mate and Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel a fifth successive Japanese Grand Prix pole position. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v New Zealand, first test, Chittagong (to 13)

Draw seems likely outcome

New Zealand resume at the start of the fifth and final day on 117 for one in their second innings, a slender 85 runs ahead of Bangladesh and with a draw the likely outcome. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 250 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang (to 13)

Championship leader Marc Marquez will start on pole for the eighth time in his rookie season, and for the fourth race in a row. (MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 350 words)

