Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

World Cup playoffs

We continue the build-up to the World Cup playoffs and international friendlies around the globe and will bring you an overall preview plus selected match previews. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (PIX), expect throughout)

- -

Desperate Mexico face New Zealand challenge

MEXICO CITY - The hopes of millions of Mexicans will be manifested in the 104,000-capacity cauldron at the Azteca Stadium as the home side face in the first leg of their clash for a place at next year's World Cup finals in brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/MEXICO, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Jordan eye first finals appearance at expense of Uruguay

AMMAN - Jordan host Uruguay in the first leg of their intercontinental playoff for a berth at next year's World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/JORDAN (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Kershaw, Scherzer favorites for Cy Young honors

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, whose stingy 1.83 earned run average led the major leagues, and 21-game winner Max Scherzer of the Detroit Tigers are the favorites for the National League and American League Cy Young awards as top pitcher. (BASEBALL-AWARDS/CYYOUNG, expect by 0015 GMT/7:15 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Streaking Spurs seek sixth consecutive win

The Western Conference-leading San Antonio Spurs shoot for their sixth consecutive win when they host the Washington Wizards in one of 12 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Crosby and Pens look to snap two-game skid

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will try to snap a two-game skid when they host the rival Philadelphia Flyers while the Toronto Maple Leafs, battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference, visit the Minnesota Wild in two of the three games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

DOPING

World Conference on Doping in Sport, Johannesburg (to 15)

Deliberations on new anti-doping code

JOHANNESBURG - More than 1,000 delegates begin three days of deliberations before approving a revised World Anti-Doping code that will tighten up on drug cheating and impose tougher sanctions. (DOPING/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

DP World Tour Championship preview

Stenson heads Europe money list ahead of season finale

DUBAI - Three players enter this week's $8 million DP World Tour Championship knowing victory in Dubai would also put them top of the European 2013 money list. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/DUBAI, by Matt Smith, moving shortly, 700 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

U.S. Formula One Grand Prix

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel arrives in Austin, Texas, hoping to become the first Formula One driver to win eight successive races in a single season after equalling Michael Schumacher's seven (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW, PIX, By Alan Baldwin, expect by 1600 GMT)

We will also move a statistics box and form sheet for Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v South Africa first T20I, Dubai

