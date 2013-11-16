Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

2014 World Cup, African playoffs

Nigeria v Ethiopia, Calabar (1500)

Hosts Nigeria hold advantage against Ethiopia

Nigeria have a 2-1 lead from the first leg as they host Ethiopia in their World Cup playoff with a ticket to the finals in Brazil the prize on offer for the aggregate winners.

- -

Senegal v Ivory Coast, Casablanca (1900)

Ivory Coast's Drogba aims to make it three in a row

Didier Drogba captains an Ivory Coast side seeking a third straight World Cup appearance as they defend a 3-1 lead against Senegal in the second leg of their playoff in neutral Morocco.

- -

International friendlies

Equatorial Guinea v Spain (2100)

MALABO - World and European champions Spain play Equatorial Guinea in a friendly, hoping to celebrate after coach Vicente del Bosque extended his contract until 2016.

- -

Netherlands v Japan, Genk, Belgium (1215)

Netherlands are without injured captain Robin van Persie against Japan, who have two world cup warm-ups in Europe in four days with a match against Belgium to come next week.

- -

Uganda v Rwanda

Wales v Finland (1800)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Vettel chases second consecutive U.S. Grand Prix pole

AUSTIN, Texas - After topping free practice, Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel will try to carry that speed and momentum into qualifying and a second consecutive pole at the U.S. Grand Prix as the German's bid for an eighth consecutive Formula One win picks up pace.

- - - -

RUGBY

International matches

Italy v Fiji (1400)

England v New Zealand (1430)

Wales v Argentina (1430)

France v Tonga (1700)

Ireland v Australia (1745)

New Zealand and England have point to prove at Twickenham

LONDON - New Zealand will be looking to put last year's surprise 38-21 defeat to England behind them as they continue their quest to become the first team in the professional era to go unbeaten through a calendar year. Stuart Lancaster's England will want to put down a psychological marker with less than two years to go until the next World Cup.

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup World Group final (to 17)

Djokovic tries to put Serbia ahead in final

BELGRADE - Novak Djokovic leads Serbian hopes as his team go into the doubles on the second day of the final level at 1-1 with Czech Republic.

- - - -

GOLF

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (to 17)

Stenson retains Dubai lead; Poulter and Dubuisson chase

DUBAI - Henrik Stenson fired a five-under 67 in the third round of Dubai's $8-million DP World Tour Championship on Saturday to retain a one-shot lead, although Ian Poulter - who can pip the Swede to Europe's money list title - closed to within four shots.

- -

PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba (to 17)

Karlsson and Stadler share lead in Mexico

Second-round play of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, which was suspended on Friday due to darkness, resumes with Swede Robert Karlsson and American Kevin Stadler already in the clubhouse with a 12-under total at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen.

- - - -

Australian Masters (to 17)

Hot Scott poised to win back-to-back in Australia

MELBOURNE - Defending champion Adam Scott is four strokes clear of former world number one Vijay Singh heading into the final round at Royal Melbourne

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v New Zealand third ODI, Dambulla

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 36 runs

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 36 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the third and final one-day international.

- -

Tendulkar bids farewell with tears and cheers

MUMBAI - Sachin Tendulkar struggled to hold back the tears as he soaked up the unconditional veneration of an Indian crowd for the last time when the sun set on the master batsman's glittering, 24-year career.

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Great Britain (to 17)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers visit Bulls in clash of East contenders

The Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers visit the Chicago Bulls while Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder will try to snap a two-game skid when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in two of the 11 games on the schedule.

- - - -

NHL

Streaking Blackhawks pay visit to Music City

The Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks, battling for top spot in the Western Conference, visit the Nashville Predators in search of a fifth straight win while Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New Jersey Devils in two of the nine games on the schedule.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.