Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

2014 World Cup playoffs

Europe

Romania v Greece (1900) (first leg 1-3)

Croatia v Iceland (1915) (0-0)

Sweden v Portugal (1945) (0-1)

France v Ukraine (2000) (0-2)

Greece, Portugal and Ukraine hold leads going into the second legs while Croatia and Iceland start level on the final day of European World Cup qualifying. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

Africa

Egypt v Ghana (1600)

Algeria v Burkina Faso (1815)

CAIRO - Egypt face a near impossible task of clawing back a five-goal deficit from the first leg if they are to overcome Ghana while Burkina Faso are seeking their first World Cup berth with Algeria standing in their way. (SOCCER-WORLD/EGYPT, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

International friendlies

Australia v Costa Rica (0830)

Russia v South Korea (1400)

Turkey v Belarus (1600)

Slovenia v Canada (1700)

Liechtenstein v Estonia (1800)

Malta v Faroe Islands (1800)

Austria v USA (1900)

Norway v Scotland (1900)

Slovakia v Gibraltar (1900)

South Africa v Spain (1900)

Netherlands v Colombia (1930)

Poland v Republic of Ireland (1945)

Belgium v Japan (2000)

England v Germany (2000)

Argentina v Bosnia (0130 Wednesday)

Symbolic return for Spain to Soccer City

JOHANNESBURG - Spain make a return to Soccer City, where they won the 2010 World Cup, in a friendly of some symbolism. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SAFRICA, (PIX, TV) expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

Asian Cup qualifying

Syria v Oman

Lebanon v Iran

Kuwait v Thailand

China v Saudi Arabia

Indonesia v Iraq

Malaysia v Qatar

Bahrain v Yemen

Hong Kong v Uzbekistan

United Arab Emirates v Vietnam

Six more teams eye Asian Cup berth

Iran, Oman, Kuwait, China, Qatar and Uzbekistan can all book places at the 2015 Asian Cup with positive results in the penultimate round of qualifying matches on Tuesday. (SOCCER-ASIA/QUALIFYING, (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 ET, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR SPORT

MACAU - Lewis Hamilton calls it the world's "coolest street circuit" and some of the greatest names in motorsport have tested themselves on its super-fast straights and treacherous corners, but for many the Macau Grand Prix is all about the danger. (MOTOR RACING/MACAU moved, by Mark Dreyer, 600 words)

- - - -

NBA

Hawks visit champion Heat with eye on division lead

The Atlanta Hawks will try to move into a share of first place with the Miami Heat atop the Southeast Division when they visit LeBron James and the defending NBA champions in one of the five games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NHL

Streaking Wild put win streak on line versus Montreal

The Minnesota Wild put the NHL's longest active win streak on the line when they seek a fifth consecutive victory at the Montreal Canadiens in one of the 10 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.