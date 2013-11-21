Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

2014 World Cup

Uruguay finish off Jordan to reach finals

Uruguay drew 0-0 with Jordan in the second leg of their intercontinental playoff to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory and a spot at the World Cup finals in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/URUGUAY (PIX), moved, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

Liverpool face city rivals Everton

LONDON - Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations will be under scrutiny again on Saturday when they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face city rivals Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Sochi anti-doping measures to be strictest ever - Bach

SEOUL - The anti-doping programme for the 2014 Sochi Olympics will be the toughest of any Winter Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Thursday. (OLYMPICS-DOPING/ (PIX, TV) moved, by Narae Kim, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v England, first Ashes test (to 25)

England look to mop up Australian tail

BRISBANE - Australia will resume their first innings on 273 for eight with Brad Haddin unbeaten on 78 on day two at the Gabba looking to take their total past the 300 mark before having a crack at the England batsmen. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect from 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 24)

Schwartzel leads local challenge for honours

Charl Schwartzel leads a strong field of South African golfers seeking home glory at Glendower Golf Club as the European Tour begins a run of eight tournaments in Africa over the next three months. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BOXING

Manny Pacquiao v Brandon Rios

Pacquiao fighting for career and country

MACAU - Manny Pacquiao will be fighting for his country and his career on Sunday morning when he takes on American Brandon Rios in the first major international fight card to be held in the gambling capital of Macau. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/ (PREVIEW, TV), moved, by Kieran Mulvaney, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Saints visit slumping Falcons seeking ninth win

The high-riding New Orleans Saints (8-2) try to add to their NFC South Division lead when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-8), who have lost four in a row and are in danger of their longest losing streak in six years. (NFL-FALCONS/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/ 12:30 AM ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Clippers test Thunder's perfect record at home

The Oklahoma City Thunder, winners of all four games at home this season, host the Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls visit the Denver Nuggets in the NBA's only games. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blues try to slow down Bruins

The St. Louis Blues, in the chase for the Central Division lead, visit Atlantic Division pacesetter Boston Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games, in one of 10 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Duty Editor: Justin Palmer)