UPDATE 2-Soccer-AFC postpones Malaysia v North Korea match in Pyongyang
* New date to be announced in due course (Adds Malaysia reaction)
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
SOCCER
2014 World Cup
Uruguay finish off Jordan to reach finals
Uruguay drew 0-0 with Jordan in the second leg of their intercontinental playoff to seal a 5-0 aggregate victory and a spot at the World Cup finals in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/URUGUAY (PIX), moved, by Rex Gowar, 500 words)
- -
Premier League
Liverpool face city rivals Everton
LONDON - Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations will be under scrutiny again on Saturday when they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face city rivals Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
Sochi anti-doping measures to be strictest ever - Bach
SEOUL - The anti-doping programme for the 2014 Sochi Olympics will be the toughest of any Winter Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Thursday. (OLYMPICS-DOPING/ (PIX, TV) moved, by Narae Kim, 400 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v England, first Ashes test (to 25)
England look to mop up Australian tail
BRISBANE - Australia will resume their first innings on 273 for eight with Brad Haddin unbeaten on 78 on day two at the Gabba looking to take their total past the 300 mark before having a crack at the England batsmen. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect from 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 24)
Schwartzel leads local challenge for honours
Charl Schwartzel leads a strong field of South African golfers seeking home glory at Glendower Golf Club as the European Tour begins a run of eight tournaments in Africa over the next three months. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
BOXING
Manny Pacquiao v Brandon Rios
Pacquiao fighting for career and country
MACAU - Manny Pacquiao will be fighting for his country and his career on Sunday morning when he takes on American Brandon Rios in the first major international fight card to be held in the gambling capital of Macau. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/ (PREVIEW, TV), moved, by Kieran Mulvaney, 600 words)
- - - -
NFL
Saints visit slumping Falcons seeking ninth win
The high-riding New Orleans Saints (8-2) try to add to their NFC South Division lead when they visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-8), who have lost four in a row and are in danger of their longest losing streak in six years. (NFL-FALCONS/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/ 12:30 AM ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Clippers test Thunder's perfect record at home
The Oklahoma City Thunder, winners of all four games at home this season, host the Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls visit the Denver Nuggets in the NBA's only games. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
- - - -
NHL
Blues try to slow down Bruins
The St. Louis Blues, in the chase for the Central Division lead, visit Atlantic Division pacesetter Boston Bruins, who have won six of their past seven games, in one of 10 games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Duty Editor: Justin Palmer)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 Malaysia's Asian Cup qualifying match against North Korea in Pyongyang later this month has been postponed, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Friday.