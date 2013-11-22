Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel has record ninth straight win in his sights

SAO PAULO - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel limbers up for a race that could bring the quadruple champion a record win this weekend as cars hit the track for the last Friday practice sessions of the season. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PRACTICE (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tatiana Ramil, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Wales v Tonga, Millennium Stadium (1930)

An upbeat Wales side face Tonga for the first time since beating the South Seas islanders in the pool stage of the 2003 World Cup with the hosts having last week ended their three-year wait for a November victory by thrashing Argentina. (RUGBY-WALES/, 2115 GMT/4:15 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Real Valladolid v Osasuna (2000)

Copy on merit

- -

Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1930)

Copy on merit

- -

Ligue 1

Ajaccio v Olympique Marseille (1930)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v England, first Ashes test (to 25)

Australia look to bat all day at the Gabba

BRISBANE - Having skittled England for 136 on day two, Australia will resume their second innings on 65 without loss looking to bat all day and build on their 224-run lead as they seek a first test victory in 10 matches. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect from 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- -

South Africa v Pakistan, 2nd T20, Cape Town

South Africa take lead into final T20 clash

South Africa and Pakistan meet in the second and last of their T20 internationals at Newlands after South Africa won the first encounter on Wednesday when rain cut short their clash in Johannesburg. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 2030 GMT /3.30PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

World Cup (to 24), Melbourne

Bjorn reigns supreme in Melbourne to lead World Cup

MELBOURNE - Danish veteran Thomas Bjorn was a model of consistency as he tamed Royal Melbourne with a three-under 68 to take a one-stroke after the second round. (GOLF-WORLD/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- -

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to 24)

Nixon leads going into second round

Briton Matthew Nixon takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the tournament at Glendower Golf Club as the European Tour begins a run of eight tournaments in Africa over the next three months. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Red-hot Pacers look to pad conference lead

The Indiana Pacers, off to a red-hot start to the season, look to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference versus the host Boston Celtics while the Chicago Bulls set out for their sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers in two of the 11 games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NHL

Division-leading Ducks look to snap five-game skid

The Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks will try to snap a five-game skid when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in one of five games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Duty Editor: Justin Palmer)