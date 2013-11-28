Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League

Group A

Kuban Krasnodar v St Gallen

Swansea City v Valencia

Group B

Chornomorets Odesa v Dinamo Zagreb

Ludogorets Razgrad v PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Elfsborg v Red Bull Salzburg

Esbjerg v Standard Liege

Group D

Rubin Kazan v NK Maribor

Wigan Athletic v Zulte Waregem

Group E

Dnipro v Pandurii Targu-Jiu

Pacos de Ferreira v Fiorentina

Group F

Apoel Nicosia v Maccabi Tel Aviv

Girondins Bordeaux v Eintracht Frankfurt

Group G

Racing Genk v Dynamo Kiev

Rapid Vienna v FC Thun

Group H

Sevilla v Estoril

Slovan Liberec v Freiburg

Group I

Rijeka v Vitoria Guimaraes

Olympique Lyon v Real Betis

Group J

Legia Warsaw v Lazio

Trabzonspor v Apollon Limassol

Group K

Anzhi Makhachkala v Sheriff Tiraspol

Tromso v Tottenham Hotspur

Group L

Shakhtyor v PAOK Salonika

AZ Alkmaar v Maccabi Haifa

Tough trips for Eintracht and Betis

BERNE - Girondins Bordeaux host Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Betis travel to Olympique Lyon in two of the night's standout ties. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Bilbao sense upset against wounded leaders Barca

MADRID - Athletic Bilbao host Barcelona at their new San Mames stadium on Sunday sniffing an upset after the La Liga leaders suffered their first defeat of the season at Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League on Tuesday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

The Ashes, second test, Adelaide (Dec. 5-9)

Tensions simmer between Australia and England

MELBOURNE - We continue our buildup to the second test in Adelaide after Australia thrashed the tourists in Brisbane in an often spiteful opening test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series (CRICKET-ASHES/)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, South Africa (to Dec 1)

Daly looks for good showing at Leopards Creek

Former British Open and U.S. PGA Championship winner John Daly is in the lineup for the second event of the season at the Leopards Creek Golf Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

Australian Open (to Dec 1)

Scott seeks Aussie slam, Rory out to end drought

SYDNEY - Adam Scott shot a course record 10-under-par 62 in the first round of the Australian Open at Royal Sydney but the world number two was left ruing a mid-round dip that prevented him from posting an even lower score. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

NFL

Packers visit Lions in Thanksgiving Day clash

With starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers still recovering from a broken collarbone, Matt Flynn will lead the Green Bay Packers in a Thanksgiving Day clash with the host Detroit Lions in a matchup featuring two teams battling for top spot in the wide-open NFC North division. (NFL-LIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2115 GMT/4:15 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Cowboys look to add to Raiders' road woes

The Dallas Cowboys, fresh off a dramatic win over the division rival New York Giants, look to stay atop the NFC East division when they host an Oakland Raiders team that is 1-4 on the road this season. (NFL-COWBOYS/ (PIX), expect by 0115 GMT/8:15 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Steelers visit rival Ravens in key clash

The Pittsburgh Steelers and host Baltimore Ravens, each tied with a handful of teams for the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC, clash in a potentially season-altering game. (NFL-RAVENS/ (PIX), expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canucks pay visit to Senators in Canadian capital

The Vancouver Canucks visit the Ottawa Senators in an all-Canadian matchup while the Edmonton Oilers visit the Nashville Predators in the two games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

