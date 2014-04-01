Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-final, first legs

Manchester United v Bayern Munich (1845)

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (1845)

Old Trafford trip for holders Bayern

MANCHESTER, England - Bayern Munich, bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back Champions League crowns, visit triple former winners Manchester United for a quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/UNITED (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

La Liga title rivals lock horns at the Nou Camp

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, the leading two teams in La Liga, lock horns at the Nou Camp in a Champions League quarter-final first leg (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (PIX), expect at 2130/5:30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

PSG coach Blanc discusses Chelsea match

PARIS - Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc holds a news conference ahead of his team's quarter-final first leg against Chelsea in the Champions League with Thiago Silva's participation in the game the main talking point (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PIX, TV), by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)

- -

Mourinho looks ahead to PSG first leg

PARIS - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of the 2012 champions' quarter-final first leg against Paris St Germain in the Champions League (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA (PIX, TV), by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Coaches look ahead to Real Madrid v Dortmund

MADRID - Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and Dortmund's Juergen Klopp discuss Wednesday's quarter-final first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

World Twenty20 in Bangladesh (to 6)

Australia v Bangladesh (0930)

West Indies v Pakistan (1330)

Australia ease to consolation win over sorry Bangladesh

MIRPUR - Australia signed off their disappointing World Twenty20 campaign with a consolation victory over Bangladesh as opener Aaron Finch's brisk 71 secured a seven-wicket win over the hosts (CRICKET-WORLD/T20 (PIX), moved (updates to follow), by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Family Circle Cup (to 6)

Serena opens Charleston title defense

Defending champion Serena Williams, Australian Samantha Stosur and Canada's Eugenie Bouchard are among those in second round action at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina (TENNIS-WTA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees kick off season with visit to Houston

The New York Yankees send CC Sabathia to the mound versus the host Houston Astros in the season opener for both teams, one of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Nets host Rockets with eye on playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets, who have won 13 straight at home, look to continue their push to the playoffs when they host the Houston Rockets one win away from setting a franchise-record home winning streak in one of three games on the NBA schedule (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NHL

Leafs look to pump life into fading playoff hopes

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to snap an eight-game losing skid and keep their fading playoff hopes alive when they host the Calgary Flames in one of 11 games on the schedule (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 675 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Monterrey Open, Mexico (to 6)

Copy on merit

- - - - (London duty editor: Ed Osmond)