Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

Championship leader Rosberg on pole position for Mercedes

MANAMA - Nico Rosberg starts on pole, with Lewis Hamilton alongside, in a floodlit race that looks sure to bring Mercedes a hat-trick of wins and one of the two team mates a second victory in three starts this season. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 500 words)

CRICKET

ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh (to 6)

India v Sri Lanka, Dhaka, final (1300)

India aim for limited-overs treble in Sri Lanka final

MIRPUR - India will be eyeing a rare limited-overs treble when the 2007 champions take on neighbours Sri Lanka in a repeat of the 2011 50-over World Cup final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20-FINAL (PIX), expect from 1630 GMT/1230 pm, by Amlan Chakraborty, 600 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v Arsenal (1230)

West Ham United v Liverpool (1500)

Liverpool bid to reclaim top spot, Everton host Arsenal

LONDON - Liverpool can recapture first place in the Premier League from Chelsea if they avoid defeat in a tricky test at in-form West Ham United while Everton host Arsenal as the two teams battle to secure fourth spot and Champions League football. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

La Liga

Malaga v Granada CF (1000)

Elche v Getafe (1500)

Sevilla v Espanyol (1700)

Real Valladolid v Valencia (1900)

Sevilla looking to narrow the gap to fourth-placed Bilbao

MADRID - Sevilla can close to within three points of fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao, who play at Levante on Monday, with a win at home to Espanyol. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 300 words)

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Lazio v Sampdoria (1030)

Atalanta Bergamo v Sassuolo

Cagliari v AS Roma

Catania v Torino

Fiorentina v Udinese

Parma v Napoli (1845)

Roma visit Cagliari with leaders Juve in their sights

MILAN - Second-placed AS Roma visit Cagliari on the back of five straight league wins looking to close the gap on Serie A leaders Juventus to five points before Antonio Conte's tiring side host lowly Livorno on Monday, while Napoli, a long way adrift in third, visit sixth-placed Parma in the late game. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 500 words)

Ligue 1

St Etienne v Nice (1200)

Valenciennes v Olympique Lyon (1500)

Monaco v Nantes (1900)

Monaco host Nantes aiming to consolidate second-place

AS Monaco entertain lowly Nantes looking to cement second spot in Ligue 1 and the automatic Champions League place it brings after Lille moved within three points of them on Saturday when Paris St Germain jumped 16 points clear at the top. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect at 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Eintracht Braunschweig v Hanover 96 (1330)

Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim (1530)

Copy on merit

Dutch Championship (1230 unless stated)

ADO Den Haag v Utrecht (1030)

Feyenoord v RKC Waalwijk

Vitesse Arnhem v Ajax Amsterdam

Roda JC Kerkrade v AZ Alkmaar (1430)

Impatient Ajax aim to clinch the title at Vitesse

AMSTERDAM - Ajax can win a fourth straight league title under Frank de Boer if they beat Vitesse Arnhem and rivals Feyenoord drop points at home to RKC Waalwijk with the Amsterdam side having an eight-point lead with four games left. (SOCCER-DUTCH (PIX), expect from 1430 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Houston Open (to 6)

Kuchar in command in Houston

American Matt Kuchar has a chance to go to the Masters on a high note as he takes a four-stroke lead into the final round at the Houston Open. (GOLF-PGA/HOUSTON, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

LPGA Tour: Kraft Nabisco Championship (to 6)

Wie in contention at first LPGA major

Former child prodigy Michelle Wie bids for her first major title as part of an impressive leaderboard going into the final round of the Kraft Nabisco Championship in Rancho Mirage, California. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup quarter-finals (to 6)

France v Germany, Nancy (2-2)

Italy v Britain, Naples (2-2)

Switzerland v Kazakhstan, Geneva (1-2)

Kazakhs aim upset Federer-led Switzerland

Unfancied Kazakhstan are one win away from pulling off a shock defeat of Switzerland, who are spearheaded by grand slam champions Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka, while Germany and Britain are also looking to join the Czech Republic in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-DAVIS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 500 words)

WTA: Family Circle Cup (to 6)

Petkovic and Cepelova to meet in Charleston final

German Andrea Petkovic and Slovakian Jana Cepelova meet in an all European final at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina. (TENNIS-WTA/, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 350 words)

RUGBY

Heineken Cup, quarter-final

Toulon v Leinster (1530)

Holders Toulon face Leinster in remaining quarter-final

Holders Toulon entertain Leinster for the right to join 2008 winners Munster, fellow French side Clermont Auvergne and English Premiership leaders Saracens in the semi-finals. (RUGBY-HEINEKEN/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Cain faces Greinke as Giants visit Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers continue their heated West Coast rivalry in Los Angeles with Matt Cain throwing for the Giants and Zack Greinke for the Dodgers in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NBA

Durant seeks league record when Thunder call on Suns

Kevin Durant goes for an NBA record 41st consecutive game in which he has scored at least 25 points when the playoff-bound Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Phoenix Suns, who are chasing the Western Conference's final playoff spot, in one of nine games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NHL

Blues face Blackhawks and Penguins take on Avalanche

The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues call on defending Stanley Cup champions the Chicago Blackhawks while in another matchup of playoff bound teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins travel to the Colorado Avalanche, who have won six consecutive games, in two of six games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Tour of Flanders, Belgium

Copy on merit

BOAT RACE

Oxford v Cambridge, River Thames (1655)

Cambridge out for revenge in 160th University Boat Race

LONDON - Cambridge bid to stretch their lead to 82-77 in the 160th edition of the famous University Boat race along 6.8km of London's River Thames after Oxford, who are targeting their fifth victory in seven years, took the honours in 2013. (ROWING-UNIVERSITY/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 250 words)

