Reuters sports schedule at 1615 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

World Cup, Brazil (to July 13)

Group A

Mexico v Cameroon, Natal (1600)

Mexico out to attack Cameroon in Natal

NATAL, Brazil - Mexico have promised an aggressive approach to their opener against a Cameroon team whose preparations have been far from smooth with both sides aware that a draw will probably not be enough to progress from Group A, which also includes hosts Brazil and Croatia. (SOCCER-WORLD/M2-MEX-CMR (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Kahn, 500 words)

Group B

Spain v Netherlands, Salvador (1900 GMT)

Spain start title defence against Dutch in 2010 rematch

SALVADOR, Brazil - Holders Spain begin the defence of their World Cup title in a repeat of the 2010 final against the Netherlands in a potentially high-octane encounter at the Forte Nova arena. (SOCCER-WORLD/M3-ESP-NED, (PIX, TV), expect from 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Neil Maidment, 600 words)

Chile v Australia, Cuiaba (2200)

A win is a must for Chile against Australia

CUIABA, Brazil - Chile are overwhelming favourites against Australia in their Group B opener at the Pantanal arena in muggy Cuiaba. (SOCCER-WORLD/M4-CHI-AUS, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Mary Milliken, 500 words)

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 15)

Kaymer stretches U.S Open lead to six shots

PINEHURST, North Carolina - Martin Kaymer took advantage of a rain-softened Pinehurst layout to stretch his overnight lead at the U.S. Open to a commanding six shots with five holes to play in the second round. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Andrew Both, 650 words)

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, London, (to 15)

Australian Matosevic next up for Wawrinka

LONDON - Top seed Stanislas Wawrinka takes on Australian Marinko Matosevic in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon warmup event. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany (to 15)

Federer takes over as favourite after Nadal defeat

Roger Federer is the new favourite for the grasscourt event at Halle following top seed Rafa Nadal's shock second-round defeat by German Dustin Brown. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

WTA, Aegon Classic, Birmingham, England (to 15)

Ivanovic continues Wimbledon preparations

Top seed Ana Ivanovic, American Sloane Stephens and Kirsten Flipkens continue their preparations for Wimbledon with quarter-final matches at the grasscourt event in Birmingham. (TENNIS-WOMEN/BIRMINGHAM, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, first test (to 16)

Root scores maiden 200 as England take charge

LONDON - Joe Root hit his maiden test double century as England piled on the runs on the second day of the opening test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday, declaring at 575 for nine shortly before tea. (CRICKET-LANKA/, moved with updates to follow, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

NHL

Kings look to finish off Rangers in Stanley Cup Final

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings, who lead the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final 3-1, can clinch their second championship in three years when they host the New York Rangers for Game Five of the National Hockey League's championship series. (NHL-STANLEY/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Jahmal Corner and Will Robinson, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Dodgers' Kershaw Kershaw in action versus Diamondbacks

Reigning Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw tries to help the Los Angeles Dodgers close in on the National League West division lead when he takes the mound versus the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Criterium du Dauphine (to 15)

Copy on merit

