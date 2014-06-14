Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

World Cup, Brazil (to July 13)

GROUP C

Colombia v Greece (1600)

Colombia aim to confirm Group C favourites tag v Greece

BELO HORIZONTE - Colombia, who qualified as the second best South American team for the World Cup, will be looking to confirm their Group C favourites tag against Greece in their tournament opener. (SOCCER-WORLD/M5-COL-GRE (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Cawthorne and Karolos Grohmann)

- -

Ivory Coast v Japan (0100 Sunday)

Toure-led Ivorians face Japan to meet in Group C clash

RECIFE, Brazil - Ivory Coast, boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Yaya Toure and hoping to make it out of the group stages for the first time, begin their World Cup campaign against a Japan side aiming to plug the gaps in a leaky defence. (SOCCER-WORLD/M6-CIV-JPN (PIX), expect from 0300 GMT (Sunday)/11:00 PM ET, by Toby Davis and Phil O'Connor, 600 words)

- -

GROUP D

England v Italy (2200)

England seek Euro 2012 revenge in opening game against Italy

MANAUS, Brazil - A youthful England side are confident they can shrug off the heat and humidity as they seek revenge in their opening Group D game against Italy, who knocked them out of Euro 2012. (SOCCER-WORLD/M8-ENG-ITA (PIX), expect from 2345 GMT/7:45 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

- -

Uruguay v Costa Rica (1900)

Uruguay without Suarez should still be too hot to handle

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Uruguay will be without Luis Suarez when they open their World Cup campaign against unfancied Costa Rica in Group D but they have more than enough firepower to secure a comfortable win. (SOCCER-WORLD/URU-CRC (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 500 words)

- -

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 15)

Germany's Kaymer a runaway leader at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, North Carolina - Germany's Martin Kaymer takes a record-equalling six-shot lead into Saturday's third round at Pinehurst Resort after opening with successive rounds of five-under-par 65 in the year's second major. American Brendon Todd is alone in second place with 2011 champion Rory McIlroy nine strokes off the pace. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect first story by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, London, (to 15)

Top seed Wawrinka faces Dimitrov in semi-finals

LONDON - The traditional Wimbledon warmup tournament continues at Queen's Club with top seed Stanislas Wawrinka up against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Czech Radek Stepanek meeting Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, Germany (to 15)

Federer meets Nishikori in last four

Former world number one Roger Federer faces fourth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan while 2011 champion Philipp Kohlschreiber is up against Colombian Alejandro Falla in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

WTA, Aegon Classic, Birmingham, England (to 15)

Ivanovic faces Chinese Zhang in semi-finals

Former world number one Ana Ivanovic faces Zhang Shuai of China in the semi-finals while Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova is up against Australian Casey Dellacqua. (TENNIS-WOMEN/BIRMINGHAM, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, first test (to 16)

Tourists have mountain to climb on day three

Sri Lanka resume on 140 for one on the third day at Lord's, seeking to chase down England's mammoth first innings total of 575 for nine declared. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 500 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League meeting, New York

Blake, Rudisha, Bondarenko lead stellar lineup

NEW YORK - Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake, world 800 metres record holder David Rudisha of Kenya and world high jump champion Bohdan Bondarenko of Ukraine lead a heavyweight lineup in New York. (ATHLETICS-PRIX/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Le Mans 24-Hour race (to 15)

Great Dane Kristensen chasing 10th victory

PARIS - Denmark's Tom Kristensen is seeking a record-extending 10th win in the race that starts at the Sarthe circuit in western France on Saturday. (MOTOR RACING-LEMANS/, copy on merit)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Orioles host Blue Jays in clash of AL East rivals

The Baltimore Orioles will try to close the gap on the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays when the division rivals clash at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Criterium du Dauphine (to 15)

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

Copy on merit on both races

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Catalunya, Barcelona (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Duty editor: Pritha Sarkar)