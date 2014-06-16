Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP

GROUP F

Iran v Nigeria, Curitiba (1900)

CURITIBA - Defensively-minded Iran take on goal-shy Nigeria so the flow of goals at the World Cup may dry up as both sides begin their campaigns. (SOCCER-WORLD/M12-IRN-NIG, (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

GROUP G

Ghana v United States, Natal (1800)

NATAL - With two European heavyweights to come, both sides will be desperate to win to foster hopes of reaching the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M14-GHA-USA, (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

GROUP G

Germany v Portugal, Salvador (1600)

SALVADOR - Triple world champions Germany begin their tournament with a tricky opener against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. (SOCCER-WORLD/M13-GER-POR (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, first test

Sri Lanka 99 for one at lunch

LONDON - Sri Lanka, chasing an unlikely victory target of 390 at Lord's, were 99 for one at lunch on the final day against England. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), moved, by Josh Reich, 350 words)

- -

New Zealand v West Indies, second test (to 20)

Buoyed by a comprehensive victory in the first test, New Zealand have made one change to their 12-man squad with Hamish Rutherford replacing the out-of-form Peter Fulton at the top of the order. West Indies have dropped batsmen Kieran Powell and Marlon Samuels to bring in test novices Jermaine Blackwood and Leon Johnson. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Kaymer adds lustre to his already lofty status

PINEHURST, North Carolina - Germany's Martin Kaymer put himself among elite company by clinching his second major title with a commanding eight-shot victory at the U.S. Open on Sunday. We reflect on a stunning performance by the former world number one in the year's second major. (GOLF-OPEN/KAYMER (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

NBA

Future in question for Heat's Big Three

SAN ANTONIO - With Miami having lost in the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs, attention turns to the future of the Heat's Big Three - LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh - all of whom can become free agents during the offseason. (NBA-FINALS/HEAT, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Red Sox at home to Indians while Rockies visit Giants

Detroit ace Justin Verlander returns to the mound for the Tigers when they host Kansas City Royals in the American League. In the National League the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies on a busy day featuring 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Den Bosch Open, Netherlands (to 21)

Eastbourne International, England (to 21)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

- - - - (Duty editor: Tony Jimenez)