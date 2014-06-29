Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (until July 13)

Netherlands v Mexico, Fortaleza (1600)

Optimistic Mexico wary of returning Dutchman Van Persie

FORTALEZA, Brazil - Mexico will be seeking to avoid a sixth consecutive second-round exit at the World Cup when they face a Netherlands side boosted by the return of striker Robin van Persie from suspension in the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M51-NED-MEX (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Gideon Long, 600 words)

- -

Costa Rica v Greece, Recife (2000)

Surprise qualifiers Greece and Costa Rica aim for last eight

RECIFE, Brazil - Greece and Costa Rica, both surprise qualifiers for the knockout rounds, meet in the last 16 with the Netherlands or Mexico awaiting in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M52-CRC-GRE (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- -

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)

- - - -

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to July 5)

Title defence set to get trickier for Murray

LONDON - Andy Murray has barely broken sweat to reach the last 16 as he attempts to retain his singles title but things might be about to get trickier for the Briton. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Pritha Sarkar and Clare Lovell)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National (to 29) Bethesda, Maryland

Reed two strokes clear heading into closing round

New dad Patrick Reed will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the $6.5 million Quicken Loans National in Maryland as he seeks his fourth PGA Tour title in four months. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 450 words)

- -

Champions Tour:

Senior Players Championship (to 29) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Langer in command at Fox Chapel

Germany's Bernhard Langer, chasing his third major title on the over-50s circuit, takes a three-shot lead into the final round at Fox Chapel Golf Club. (GOLF-SENIORS/ (PIX), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Hernandez goes for 10th win against Indians

The Seattle Mariners, third in the American League West, try to get right-hander Felix Hernandez his 10th win of the season as they face the visiting Cleveland Indians in one of 14 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v New Zealand, Barbados, third test (to 20)

New Zealand batsmen look to press on and set target

New Zealand resume on 123 for three in their second innings, a lead of 99 runs, on the fourth day of the third and deciding test in Bridgetown. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

U.S. championships (to 29) Sacramento, California

