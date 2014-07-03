Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to 13)

Argentina need more variety in attack to overcome Belgium

BRASILIA - Argentina need to add variety to their attack and liven up their midfield if they are to beat a rapidly-improving Belgium in the quarter-finals on Saturday. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL/PREVIEW, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-ARG-BEL (FACTBOX)

- -

In-form Netherlands braced for Costa Rica test

SALVADOR, Brazil - Netherlands start as overwhelming favourites to end the fairytale run of Costa Rica and reach the semi-finals. (SOCCER-WORLD/M60-NED-CRC (PREVIEW), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M59-NED-CRC (FACTBOX)

- -

We continue the build-up to the quarter-finals:

France v Germany

Brazil v Colombia

Argentina v Belgium

Netherlands v Costa Rica

(SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

- -

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)

- - - -

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON (to 5)

Kvitova wins all-Czech showdown to reach second final

LONDON - Former champion Petra Kvitova moved within one match of capturing a second Wimbledon title, ending the plucky resistance of Lucie Safarova 7-6 (6) 6-1 in their all-Czech semi-final. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/KVITOVA (PIX), moved, by David Goodman)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

British Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton and Button in the spotlight

SILVERSTONE, England - British drivers Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, a favourite to win with Mercedes on Sunday, face the media ahead of their home grand prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX), expect from 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE

Cavendish and Froome discuss race plans

LEEDS, England - Champion Chris Froome and fellow Briton Mark Cavendish hold news conferences ahead of Saturday's opening stage. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic (to 6), White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Watson ready for title bid

American world number three and U.S. Masters champion Bubba Watson, the highest-ranked player in the field, will launch his bid for a third PGA Tour victory of the year in Thursday's opening round on The Greenbrier's Old White Course. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

European Tour: French Open (to 6), Versailles

Copy on merit

- -

Stricker may ultimately regret decision if he misses Open

LONDON - Former U.S. Ryder Cup captain Curtis Strange says world number 18 Steve Stricker may live to regret his decision if he chooses to miss this month's British Open at Hoylake. (GOLF-OPEN/STRICKER (INTERVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

DIAMOND LEAGUE

Gay back in action in Lausanne

LAUSANNE - Tyson Gay, the joint second fastest man in the world, returns to 100 metres action at the Diamond League meeting in Switzerland after serving a one-year doping ban. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/LAUSANNE, expect from 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by John Mehaffey, 600 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tanaka seeks MLB-leading 12th win

Japanese rookie Masahiro Tanaka (11-3) looks to become the season's first 12-game winner when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees against the host Minnesota Twins in one of nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby, Round 18

Chiefs v Hurricanes

Lions v Rebels

The defending champion Waikato Chiefs and Hurricanes clash in a do-or-die match on Friday, with the victors keeping their playoff hopes alive going into the final game of the season. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect match reports from 0830 GMT/4:30 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - - (London duty editor: Tony Jimenez)