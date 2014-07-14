Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour de France (to 27)
Contador pulls out of Tour de France
LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France - Spain's Alberto Contador pulled out of the Tour de France after suffering a heavy crash during the 161.5-km 10th stage from Mulhouse. (CYCLING-TOUR/CONTADOR-ABANDON, PIX, story moved with updates to follow by Julien Pretot)
- - - -
SOCCER
WORLD CUP
Jubilant Germany become world champions again
RIO DE JANEIRO - Germany are champions of the world after snatching victory against Argentina with a superb extra-time goal from baby-faced Mario Goetze to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990. (SOCCER-WORLD/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Julian Linden, 1,000 words)
We are running a separate World Cup Schedule with spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.
- -
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil have sacked manager Luiz Felipe Scolari just hours after the end of a home World Cup in which they suffered two of their worst defeats in the tournament's history, one of Brazil's leading newspapers reported (SOCCER-WORLD/BRA-SCOLARI, moved, by Andrew Downie.
- -
LONDON - Manchester United have agreed a record 750 million pounds ($1.3 billion) deal with Adidas AG for the German sportswear company to supply shirts and kit to the former English champions (MANCHESTERUNITED/ADIDAS, by Neil Maidment, UPDATE 2 moving shortly)
- - - -
GOLF
British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club.
Woods drawn with Stenson and Cabrera
HOYLAKE, England - Former world number one Tiger Woods has been drawn to play alongside twice major winner Angel Cabrera of Argentina and second-ranked Swede Henrik Stenson in the first round at Royal Liverpool.(GOLF-OPEN/GROUPINGS, moved, by Tony Jimenez)
Defending champion Phil Mickelson is among players hosting news conferences.
- - - -
BASEBALL
Home Run Derby sets stage for All-Star game
Sluggers from the American and National leagues will tee off in the popular Home Run Derby in a prelude to Tuesday's All-Star game in Minneapolis. (BASEBALL-HOMERUN/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)
German Open, Hamburg (to 20)
WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)
Istanbul Cup (to 20)
