SOCCER

SERIE A

Allegri takes over as Juventus coach

Former AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the new manager of Juventus following Tuesday's shock resignation of Antonio Conte, the Serie A club said.

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)

Stenson, Kuchar hold news conferences on eve of tournament

World number two Henrik Stenson of Sweden and fifth-ranked Matt Kuchar of the U.S. host news conferences on the eve of the third major championship of the year.

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali leads Tour de France into stage 11

Italian Vincenzo Nibali takes a comfortable lead into the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 187.5-km ride from Besancon featuring four short climbs in the last 50 kilometres.

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg all set to keep Germany celebrating

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg can keep Germany on a winning roll on Sunday by becoming the first German driver in the history of the Formula One world championship to win his home grand prix with a German car.

Drivers' form sheet and statistics for the 10th round of the 19 race championship also moved.

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle, first test (to 20)

Sri Lanka fight back after Elgar's hundred

Opener Dean Elgar struck a magnificent century for South Africa but Sri Lanka came back strongly with four wickets in the final session to balance the scales on the opening day of the first test.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby Playoffs

ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs

Sharks v Otago Highlanders

Chiefs' title defence on line in Canberra

The double-defending champion Chiefs face a stiff task to keep their title defence alive when they travel to the ACT Brumbies, while South Africa conference winners, the Sharks, should be too strong for the flagging Highlanders

ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs, Canberra

Brumbies would take A-game to the moon - Tomane

The ACT Brumbies have little to fear from the prospect of another arduous journey to the Super Rugby final, having racked up thousands of miles reaching the title decider a year ago, according to winger Joe Tomane.

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

