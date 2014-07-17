Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester United news conference

Louis van Gaal unveiled as manager

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United players have already had a taste of Louis van Gaal's methods after the new manager, who is officially unveiled in the role on Thursday, ordered double training sessions just two days into the pre-season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED-VANGAAL,(PIX), expect from 1600 GMT / 12 PM ET)

Venezuela name new national team coach

CARACAS - Venezuela, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the World Cup finals for the first time in Brazil, name a new coach with their next goal the 2015 Copa America in Chile where they hope to improve on their semi-final finish at Argentina 2011. (SOCCER-VENEZUELA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Diego Ore, 400 words)

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)

Gunslinging McIlroy and Woods steal Hoylake show

HOYLAKE, England - Golfing gunslingers Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods sprayed Royal Liverpool with a barrage of birdie bullets to steal the show midway through the opening round of the 143rd British Open. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, plus stories throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 450 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali still leads Tour de France as race heads south

ST ETIENNE, France - Overall leader Vincenzo Nibali of Italy can expect a quiet day as the Tour de France 12th stage takes the peloton over 185.5 km from Bourg en Bresse to St Etienne (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel still struggling ahead of home race

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has not won since last year, appears in a news conference at his home race along with Germany's three other drivers (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, expect stories from 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, first test, Galle (to 20)

Duminy ton takes South Africa to big total

GALLE, Sri Lanka - JP Duminy scored his fourth test century and his first in the subcontinent to steer South Africa to a first innings total of 455 for nine wickets declared on the second day of the first test against Sri Lanka. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 400 words)

England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)

India make slow progress on first morning at Lord's

LONDON - India made slow progress on a bowler-friendly pitch on the first morning at Lord's, reaching lunch at 73 for the loss of openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan. (CRICKET-INDIA/, moved plus updates to follow, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby Playoffs

ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs

Sharks v Otago Highlanders

Brumbies ready to face Chiefs on their own

MELBOURNE - After two years dictating the terms of the Super Rugby playoffs from their Hamilton home, the Waikato Chiefs face the ultimate test of character in Canberra on Saturday against a Brumbies team desperate for payback. (SUPER-RUGBY/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Europe duty editor: Rex Gowar)