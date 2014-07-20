Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Runaway leader McIlroy in complete control

HOYLAKE, England - Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks set to claim the third major victory of his career as he takes a six-stroke lead over American Rickie Fowler into the final round of golf's oldest major championship. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1730 GMT, 1:30 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 800 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Wind alert on the Tour de France

NIMES, France - Top guns will need to stay on alert as the 15th stage takes the peloton through roads open to crosswinds that could trap several contenders behind (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg wins in Germany for Mercedes

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Nico Rosberg won his home German Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to stretch his overall lead in the Formula One championship to 14 points. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PIX), moved, with updates to follow, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, first test, Galle (to 20)

Quicks bowl South Africa to rare win in Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka - South African fast bowlers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel ripped through the Sri Lanka batting lineup to seal a 153-run win in the first test on Sunday as Hashim Amla started his captaincy in fine style. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, 400 words)

- -

England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)

Vijay misses ton as England claim three wickets

LONDON - Murali Vijay fell five runs short of a well-deserved century on Sunday as England took three valuable wickets in the morning session of fourth day of the second test at Lord's. (CRICKET-INDIA/, moved, with updates to follow, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Kershaw goes for ninth consecutive win at St. Louis

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who already has a no-hitter and a since-broken string of 41 scoreless innings this season, goes for his ninth consecutive win and 12th of the year as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals in one of 15 games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

Copy on merit (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)