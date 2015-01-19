Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb. 1)

Federer and Sharapova shine after seeds scattered

MELBOURNE - Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova glittered under the Rod Laver Arena lights on Monday, restoring order at the Australian Open after eight women's seeds crashed out in the afternoon sun on a manic opening day.

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

Martinez's Everton try to end winless run

LONDON - Roberto Martinez's Everton look to pick up their first win since mid-December when they host West Brom, two places and a point below them in 15th place.

African Nations Cup

Ghana v Senegal (1600)

Algeria v South Africa (1900)

Top-ranked team face tough test

MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea - Algeria face an improving South Africa while heavyweights Ghana and Senegal clash in the second game of Group C at the Estadio de Mongomo.

Asian Cup, Group C

Iran beat UAE with last-gasp goal

BRISBANE - Reza Ghoochannejhad scored in stoppage time to give Iran a heart-thumping 1-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their decisive Group C encounter.

Ahmed stunner gives Bahrain victory over Qatar

SYDNEY - Sayed Ahmed scored a stunning goal nine minutes from time to give Bahrain a victorious conclusion to their campaign with a 2-1 win over Qatar in their final Group C match.

More Brazilians plying trade in China

SAO PAULO, Brazil - Better infrastructure and salaries several times what they get at home are prompting a new wave of Brazilians footballers and coaches to emigrate to the Chinese football league.

NFL

Countdown to Super Bowl begins

We look back on the AFC and NFC championship games where the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks took different paths to the Super Bowl on Feb. 1.

Seahawks believed and they delivered

SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks showed remarkable self-belief as they pulled off a thrilling comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship and coach Pete Carroll believes that is the secret to the Super Bowl champions' success.

Evergreen Brady adds to records and not finished yet

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - Tom Brady added to his long list of NFL postseason records by leading the Patriots to an AFC title game rout but the biggest prize still remains, another possible Super Bowl triumph 10 years after his last championship success.

NBA

James and Cavaliers chase Bulls

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, winners of their last two games, are home to the team they must beat this season to win the Central Division, the division-leading Chicago Bulls in one of 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Blues eye Predators as they face Avalanche

The St Louis Blues try to make up ground on the Central Division-leading Nashville Predators when they host the Colorado Avalanche in one of seven games on the National Hockey League schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

