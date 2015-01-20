Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb. 1)

Top seeds, former champions march on in Melbourne

MELBOURNE - Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams stuck to the Australian Open script with fairly routine victories on Tuesday, while men's champion Stan Wawrinka and two-time winner Victoria Azarenka joined them in the second round. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX) (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury, 650 words)

Campaigns heat up for Federer and Nadal

MELBOURNE - Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal headline second round action in the men's draw at Melbourne Park, while Maria Sharapova and Eugenie Bouchard highlight women's action (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury, 650 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

African Nations Cup: Group D

Ivory Coast v Guinea (1600)

Mali v Cameroon (1900)

MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea - The ghost of Didier Drogba could loom large at the African Nations Cup when Ivory Coast open their campaign against Guinea. (SOCCER-NATIONS/TUESDAY (PIX, TV), expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

Capital One (English League) Cup semi-finals first leg

Liverpool v Chelsea (1945)

LONDON - Liverpool, unbeaten in eight games, host Premier League leaders Chelsea in a tough clash that stands between them and their most immediate route to silverware this season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LEAGUE, expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Coppa Italia

AS Roma v Empoli (2000)

Copy on merit

- -

French Cup last 32 (to 23)

- -

Asian Cup

Japan dominate Jordan to cruise into quarter-finals

MELBOURNE - Reigning champions Japan strolled confidently into the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over an outclassed Jordan in their final Group D match(SOCCER-ASIA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

A tale of two Super Bowl-bound cities

New England has the Boston Tea Party and Seattle has Starbucks and on Feb. 1 one of the cities will toast a Super Bowl champion. The Emerald City will go against Beantown for the biggest prize in American sports in an East Coast versus West Coast matchup featuring two cities as different as the teams that will take to the field. (NFL-SUPER/CITIES, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words) SEE ALSO: NFL-SUPER/SEATTLE (FACTBOX), and NFL-SUPER/BOSTON (FACTBOX)

- - - -

NBA

Thunder eye first winning record of the season

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to move above .500 for the first time all season when they visit the Miami Heat while the defending champion San Antonio Spurs try to eye a fourth consecutive win when they visit the Denver Nuggets in the two National Basketball Association games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings look to make it five straight wins

The streaking Detroit Red Wings, who have won four straight and sit one point out of first place in the Eastern Conference, host the Minnesota Wild in one of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

