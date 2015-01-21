Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Gritty Sharapova digs deep before Federer pushes through

MELBOURNE - Roger Federer was made to work for his place in the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday after Maria Sharapova suffered a huge scare against a 150th-ranked qualifier as the heat rose at Melbourne Park. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury, 650 words)

Djokovic and Serena headline day four at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - Three-times champion Novak Djokovic and holder Stan Wawrinka highlight the men's action on day four at Melbourne Park, with women's favourite Serena Williams also seeking a third-round berth. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect stories throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury)

SOCCER

FIFA under the spotlight as politicians meet in Brussels

BRUSSELS - A high-octane pressure group including British parliamentarians, European MEPs and those involved in the losing bids for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups gather at the European Parliament to discuss ways of reforming world governing body FIFA. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHANGE (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, by Mike Collett and Philip Blenkinsop, 650 words)

Asian Cup (to 31)

Rest day

Military man Lee shooting for South Korean glory

SEOUL - Plucked from the obscurity of South Korea's military soccer team, Lee Jeong-hyeop has shown he not only deserves a place in Uli Stielike's Asian Cup squad but could one day be the answer to their chronic striking problems. (SOCCER-ASIA/SOUTHKOREA-LEE, moved, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

Equatorial Guinea v Burkina Faso (1600)

Congo v Gabon (1900)

Hosts return to action at Nations Cup

BATA - Hosts Equatorial Guinea will hope for feverish home support in their second Group A game against Burkina Faso, followed at Estadio de Bata by Congo versus Gabon. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT /1 PM ET, 400 words)

Capital One (English League) Cup semi-final first leg

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United (1945)

Spurs take on third tier Sheffield United in semis

LONDON - Four-times League Cup winners Tottenham Hotspur host third tier Sheffield United in the semi-finals with a place at Wembley up for grabs against Chelsea or Liverpool who drew 1-1 in their first leg at Anfield on Tuesday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

Spanish Kings Cup quarter-final (2100 unless stated)

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

Malaga v Athletic Bilbao

Villarreal v Getafe (1900)

Record winners Barca look to seize control at Nou Camp

BARCELONA - Record King's Cup winners Barcelona will seek to take control of their quarter-final tie when they host 2013 champions Atletico Madrid in the first leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 500 words)

Italian Cup quarter-finals

Fiorentina v Atalanta (1700)

Inter Milan v Sampdoria (2000)

French Cup last 32 (to 23)

RUGBY

Cipriani, Easter in England squad for Wales game

LONDON - Danny Cipriani and Nick Easter were the eye-catching inclusions in Stuart Lancaster's training squad for the opening game of the Six Nations against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 6, both given the chance to force their way into World Cup reckoning. (RUGBY UNION-NATIONS/ENGLAND (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

NFL

Marino weighs quarterback edge in Super Bowl

NEW YORK - Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino analyzes the quarterbacking duel that looms between Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. (NFL-SUPER/MARINO (INTERVIEW), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Qatar Masters, Doha (to 24)

Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Ernie Els are among a strong field competing at the Qatar Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Woods must regain health and confidence - Duval

Former world number one David Duval is not ready to write off Tiger Woods, but he knows from personal experience how difficult it is to play hurt and without confidence. (GOLF-DUVAL/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

Americans Mickelson and Reed head the field at La Quinta

LA QUINTA, California - Twice former winner Phil Mickelson launches his 2015 campaign at this week's Humana Challenge in the California desert where fellow American Patrick Reed defends the title he won last year by two shots on the Palmer Private course at PGA West. We preview the 10th event on the 2014-15 PGA Tour. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Streaking Hawks eye 14th consecutive win

The red-hot Atlanta Hawks look to extend the longest active win streak to 14 games when they host the Indiana Pacers while the Golden State Warriors look to pad their lead atop the league standings when they host the Houston Rockets in two of the 12 National Basketball Association games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Slumping Leafs visit Sens, Crosby's Pens face Chicago

The reeling Toronto Maple Leafs, losers of five straight games, will try to get their campaign back when they visit the Ottawa Senators while Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks in two of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v West Indies, East London, third ODI

South Africa bid to clinch Windies ODI series

After the record-breaking run fest between South Africa and West Indies in Johannesburg at the weekend, the third one-dayer will be played on a much more bowler friendly track in East London with the Proteas holding a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 2000 GMT/1500 PM ET, 300 words)

CYCLING

Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia (to 25)

