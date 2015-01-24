Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Nadal and Murray bid for quarter-finals

MELBOURNE - Sixth seed Andy Murray faces off with his Wimbledon nemesis Grigor Dimitrov in a fourth-round clash, with third seed Rafa Nadal and top women's contender Maria Sharapova also in action on day seven at Melbourne Park (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury)

MELBOURNE - Top seed Serena Williams and older sister Venus led a foursome of American women into the fourth round, while men's top seed Novak Djokovic survived a nervous start to overcome a feisty Fernando Verdasco. (TENNIS-OPEN/ WRAPUP 1, (PIX), moved, by Greg Stutchbury)

SOCCER

FA Cup fourth round (1500 unless stated)

Blackburn Rovers(II) v Swansea City (1245)

Birmingham City(II) v West Bromwich Albion

Cardiff City(II) v Reading(II)

Chelsea v Bradford City(III)

Derby County(II) v Chesterfield(III)

Manchester City v Middlesbrough(II)

Preston North End(III) v Sheffield United(III)

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Sunderland v Fulham(II)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers(II)

Chelsea face Bradford, Man City host Middlesbrough

LONDON - Chelsea host third-tier Bradford City, Manchester City welcome second-tier Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur entertain Leicester City in an all-Premier League tie. (SOCCER-CUP/ (PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, Martyn Herman, 650 words)

La Liga (2100 unless stated)

Cordoba v Real Madrid (1500)

Elche v Barcelona (1700)

Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Real Sociedad v Eibar

Villarreal v Levante

Top three expected to easily despatch mediocre rivals

BARCELONA - The top three La Liga sides are all in action, with leaders Real Madrid at Cordoba, second-placed Barcelona at Elche and champions Atletico Madrid at home to Rayo Vallecano. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

Serie A (1700 unless stated)

Cagliari v Sassuolo

Inter Milan v Torino

Lazio v AC Milan (1945)

Milan seek Lazio boost to revive European hopes

MILAN - Crisis-torn AC Milan must win at fifth-placed Lazio to revive their fading hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Lille v Monaco (1600)

En Avant Guingamp v FC Lorient

Montpellier HSC v Nantes

Bastia v Girondins Bordeaux

Monaco seek win at Lille to boost European hopes

PARIS - Fifth-placed AS Monaco need a win at mid-table Lille to move within two points of third spot and boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

SC Cambuur v PSV Eindhoven (1730)

FC Dordrecht v Excelsior

PEC Zwolle v AZ Alkmaar

Heerenveen v Vitesse Arnhem (1945)

PSV bid to stretch lead to seven points at Cambuur

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven aim to extend their lead to seven points with a victory at mid-table SC Cambuur before second-placed Ajax Amsterdam host Feyenoord, who are third, on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/3:45 PM ET, 400 words)

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

Ivory Coast v Mali (1600)

Cameroon v Guinea (1900)

Cameroon and the Ivory Coast face tough matches

MALABO - Heavyweights Ivory Coast and Cameroon had to come from behind to draw their opening Group D games and can expect similarly tough clashes with Mali and Guinea. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

Asian Cup (to 31)

Abdulrahman's impudence sets tone for UAE upsets

SYDNEY - Even in a quarter-final victory over reigning champions Japan that relied more on grit than guile, United Arab Emirates midfielder Omar Abdulrahman still managed to contribute to his country's cause with a moment of impudent skill. (SOCCER-ASIA/EMIRATES (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

South Korea again stand in way of Iraq fairytale

SYDNEY - Iraq beat South Korea in the last four on their fairytale ride to the Asian Cup title in 2007 and the Taegeuk Warriors will again be in their path at the semi-final stage at Stadium Australia on Monday. (SOCCER-ASIA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

NFL

Super Bowl has ways to go in captivating global audience

More than 100 million Americans are expected to watch this year's Super Bowl, but about seven billion people in the rest of the world may not be so captivated. (NFL-INTERNATIONAL/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 580 words)

NBA

Hawks look to push win streak to record territory

The Eastern Conference-leading Atlanta Hawks can set a franchise record with a 15th consecutive victory when they host Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the 11 National Basketball Association games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Dunedin (0000)

NZ look to seal series win in Dunedin

Brendon McCullum's team can nail a morale boosting series victory over Sri Lanka in the penultimate one-day international of the seven match series between the two sides before they face each other in the opening match of next month's World Cup. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 25)

Kuchar leads by one going into third round at La Quinta

American world number 11 Matt Kuchar, seeking his eighth PGA Tour victory, takes a one-shot lead into the third round in the California desert after firing an eight-under-par 64 on Friday. Twice former champion Phil Mickelson trails by eight strokes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: Qatar Masters, Doha

Grace claims second title of season at Qatar Masters

South African Branden Grace held his nerve to win the Qatar Masters in Doha, one shot clear of Scotland's Marc Warren (67) and two ahead of Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (68). (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 300 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's downhill, Kitzbuehel, Austria

Women's downhill, St Moritz, Switzerland

Home win for Gut as Vonn falters in St Moritz

ST MORITZ, Switzerland - Lindsey Vonn had 'I'm the best' written on her bib but a big mistake wrecked her hopes of adding a 64th World Cup victory to her record tally in a downhill won by Switzerland's Lara Gut. (ALPINE SKIING-WOMEN/, moved, 400 words).

CYCLING

Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia (to 25)

RALLYING

Monte Carlo rally (to 25)

