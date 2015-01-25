Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Sweet revenge for Murray as old guard hold firm

MELBOURNE - Dressed in black and oozing menace, Andy Murray extracted sweet revenge by felling Wimbledon nemesis Grigor Dimitrov in a late-night thriller as the old guard stood firm to march into the Australian Open quarter-finals(TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury)

- - - -

SOCCER

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

Gabon v Equatorial Guinea, Bata (1900)

Congo v Burkina Faso, Ebebiyin (1900)

First two quarter-final places up for grabs

MALABO - The first two quarter-final places at the African Nations Cup will be settled as Gabon face hosts Equatorial Guinea in Bata and Congo meet Burkina Faso in Ebebiyin in Group A. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

FA Cup fourth round (1500 unless stated)

Bristol City (III) v West Ham United (1400)

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (II) (1500)

Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Arsenal (1600)

Holders Arsenal visit Brighton after Saturday's Cup #shocks

LONDON - Arsenal, second favourites behind Manchester United, visit Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast wary of falling victim to the FA Cup upsets that saw Chelsea and Manchester City knocked out on Saturday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Michael Hann, 650 words)

- -

La Liga

Deportivo Coruna v Granada CF (1100)

Athletic Club v Malaga (1600)

Espanyol v Almeria (1800)

Valencia v Sevilla (2000)

Sevilla face Valencia in crunch match

BARCELONA - Sevilla travel to Valencia lying fourth with a point extra and while the home side have been inconsistent recently they did beat Real Madrid in their first game back after the Christmas break. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 350 words)

- -

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Inter Milan v Torino

Juventus v Chievo Verona

Parma v Cesena

Sampdoria v Palermo

Verona v Atalanta Bergamo

Fiorentina v AS Roma (1945)

Juve bid to extend Serie A lead to five points

MILAN - Juventus can stretch their five-point lead at the top of Serie A when they host lowly Chievo with second-placed AS Roma facing a difficult trip to Fiorentina (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1600 unless stated)

Olympique Lyon v Metz (1300)

Stade Rennes v Caen

Stade de Reims v Racing Lens

St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)

Lyon aim to stretch Ligue 1 lead to four points

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais look to extend their lead to four points when they host lowly Metz, while third-placed Paris St Germain visit St Etienne, who are fourth. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)

Ajax Amsterdam v Feyenoord (1130)

Groningen v Utrecht

NAC Breda v Willem II Tilburg

Go Ahead Eagles Deventer v ADO Den Haag (1545)

Second face third as Ajax welcome Feyenoord

AMSTERDAM - Second-placed Ajax meet Feyenoord, who are eight points behind their hosts in third. (SOCCER-DUTCH/(PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Asian Cup (to 31)

Australia, UAE battle for Asian Cup final place

NEWCASTLE - With 2011 champions Japan out of the equation Australia's route to the Asian Cup final looks a lot easier, but they will take nothing for granted when they meet United Arab Emirates in Tuesday's semi-final. (SOCCER-ASIA/ (PREVEW), by Julian Linden, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

South Africa v West Indies, fourth ODI, Port Elizabeth

Changed South Africa side seek to maintain momentum

South Africa, having claimed the five-match series against West Indies, have promised to make changes for the fourth one-day international in Port Elizabeth to give fringe players a chance to shine ahead of the World Cup. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/,expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Super Bowl has ways to go in captivating global audience

More than 100 million Americans are expected to watch this year's Super Bowl, but about seven billion people in the rest of the world may not be so captivated. (NFL-INTERNATIONAL/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Andrew Both, 580 words)

- -

What scandals? It never rains on Super Bowl party

PHOENIX - From domestic violence to deflated footballs, scandal and controversy have hung over the National Football League this season but no matter how dark the clouds it never rains on the Super Bowl parade. (NFL-SUPER/TURMOIL (FEATURE), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 700 words)

- -

Seahawks first to land in Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Super Bowl buildup kicks into high gear with the arrival of defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Arizona. (NFL-SUPER/SEAHAWKS, expect by 0030 GMT/730 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- -

Luck and Romo lead teams in Pro Bowl

Andrew Luck and Tony Romo will be the opposing quarterbacks as NFL stars gather for the annual Pro Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, one week ahead of the Super Bowl. (NFL-PROBOWL/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

NHL

All-Stars face off without injured Crosby

Teams headed by Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno face off in the annual NHL All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio but injured Pittsburgh stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will be missing. (NHL-STARS/ (PIX), expect by 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 25)

Haas in four-way tie for lead going into final round

American Bill Haas, the 2010 champion, is one of four players tied for the lead heading into the final round at La Quinta where a last-day shootout is on the cards at an event known for its low scoring. Twice former winner Phil Mickelson trails by six strokes. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Hawks try to make it sweet 16 against Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks go for their 16th consecutive victory as the runaway Eastern Conference leaders are home to the cellar-dwelling Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the 11 National Basketball Association games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London editor: Justin Palmer)