SOCCER

FIFA recommends shorter 2022 World Cup held in November/December

A FIFA Task Force examining dates for the Qatar World Cup has recommended the Gulf state hosts a shorter tournament, staged over the cooler months of November and December 2022.

Champions League round of 16 (to 25)

Juventus v Borussia Dortmund (1945)

Manchester City v Barcelona (1945)

Man City face Barca again hoping for change in fortunes

Manchester City's clash at home to Barcelona gives them a chance to show they are serious contenders after they went out at the same stage last season to the four-times European kings.

- -

Juve face tricky test at home to improving Dortmund

The first meeting between Juventus and an improving Borussia Dortmund side since the 1997 Champions League final, which the Germans won 3-1, will provide a tough test for the Italian champions.

- -

CRICKET

World Cup (to March 29)

Gayle fire Windies

Chris Gayle rediscovered his mojo in spectacular fashion on Tuesday with the first ever World Cup double century to drive West Indies to a 73-run victory over Zimbabwe in their Pool B clash at Manuka Oval.

Pakistan fret over non-performing asset Younus

Speculation is rife that Younus Khan will quite one-day cricket after the ongoing World Cup and chances are it would be far from a fairytale farewell for one of Pakistan's modern batting greats.

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Dubai Championships, United Arab Emirates (to March 1)

Buenos Aires Open, Argentina (to March 1)

ATP/WTA: Acapulco International, Mexico (to 28)

WTA: Qatar Total Open, Doha (to March 1)

- - - -

GOLF

Love tipped to be U.S. Ryder Cup captain for 2016

Davis Love III is widely expected to be appointed United States Ryder Cup captain by the PGA of America for the 2016 edition against holders Europe at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

- - - -

NBA

Jabbar: from NBA all-time scoring leader to Renaissance man

Kareem Abdul Jabbar has gone from the NBA's greatest all-time scorer to a Renaissance man, and in one of his latest endeavors has used lessons learned from his own adolescence to help kids today.

Warriors face Wizards, LeBron's Cavs visit Pistons

The league-leading Golden State Warriors visit the Washington Wizards while LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit a Detroit Pistons team battling for a playoff spot in two of the four games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

- - - -

NHL

Bruins look to stay in playoff contention

The Boston Bruins, in a tight battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, host the Vancouver Canucks in one of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

