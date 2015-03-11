Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

CRICKET

World Cup

Sangakkara, Dilshan star in Sri Lanka's run-fest v Scotland

HOBART - Kumar Sangakkara became the first batsman to hit four successive centuries in a World Cup and Tillakaratne Dilshan stroked a fluent hundred in Sri Lanka's 363-9 against Scotland in a Pool A match at Bellerive Oval. (CRICKET-WORLD/SRI-SCO, moved, 400 words)

Cartwheeling Hassan an unlikely star of the World Cup

MELBOURNE - At a World Cup where millionaires and refugees share the same stage, it is little surprise that one of the standouts of the tournament is also one of the most unlikely. (CRICKET-WORLD/AFGHANISTAN-HASSAN (FEATURE), moved, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

South Africa v UAE, Wellington (0100)

Proteas likely to be full strength in order to qualify

WELLINGTON - South Africa, having still not qualified for the quarter-finals after two defeats in pool play, are likely to be at full strength and will not hold back against associate nation United Arab Emirates at Wellington Regional Stadium. (CRICKET-WORLD/SA-UAE (PIX), expect from 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

'Awesome' Mercedes launch dynasty bid in Australia

MELBOURNE - Brimful of confidence after successful pre-season testing, Mercedes' bid to build a Formula One dynasty kicks off at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this week, with world champion Lewis Hamilton hungry for a third title.(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

Also moved, factbox with statistics on the Australian race.

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne (15)

Leading F1 drivers jostle for position at Albert Park

MELBOURNE - Four-times champion Sebastian Vettel will talk of his hopes for a flying start with new team Ferrari, when leading F1 drivers face the media ahead of the season-opening race at Albert Park. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

SOCCER

Champions League last 16 second legs (1945)

Bayern Munich (Germany) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Chelsea (England) v Paris St Germain (France)

Bayern need victory over Shakhtar to avoid going out

MUNICH - Bayern Munich must beat visitors Shakhtar Donetsk over 90 minutes in their Champions League return leg to reach the quarter-finals, with a score draw sending the Ukrainians through after last month's goalless first match. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BAYERN (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)

Chelsea favourites to edge past PSG into last eight

LONDON - Chelsea are favourites to knock Paris St Germain out of the Champions League for the second season in a row when they meet in the return leg of their last 16 tie level at 1-1 having beaten them at the quarter-final stage last season. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

Libertadores Cup group stage

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Festival (to 13)

Sire De Grugy bids to retain Champion Chase crown

A fascinating Queen Mother Champion Chase is in prospect with last year's winner Sire De Grugy taking on 2013 champion Sprinter Sacre, whose career has been interrupted by injury, in the big race on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival. (HORSERACING/CHELTENHAM, expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 300 words)

BOXING

Mayweather, Pacquiao discuss Vegas mega-bout

LOS ANGELES - The long awaited mega-bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao, which has been more than five years in the making, will take place in Las Vegas on May 2. In the only news conference to be held by the two boxers before fight week, undefeated American Mayweather and eight-division world champion Pacquiao will appear together at the Nokia Theatre in downtown Los Angeles to discuss a showdown that will decide the title of the world's best pound-for-pound fighter. (BOXING-MAYWEATHER/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Jahmal Corner, 400 words)

TENNIS

Federer, Sharapova talk tactics at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, California - The best players in the world have gathered in the California desert resort of Indian Wells for a fortnight of top-flight tennis at the BNP Paribas Open. Four-times men's champion Roger Federer and Russian world number two Maria Sharapova are among those scheduled to hold news conferences at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. (TENNIS-INDIAN/ (PIX), expect first story by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

NBA

Thunder shoot for eighth consecutive home win

Russell Westbrook looks to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a season-high eighth consecutive home victory when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in one of the 10 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 650 words)

NHL

Capitals host division rival Rangers

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals host the division rival New York Rangers in one of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CYCLING

Paris-Nice, France (to 15)

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 17)

