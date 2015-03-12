Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

CRICKET

World Cup

South Africa v UAE, Wellington (0100)

De Villiers ensures S.Africa make last eight

WELLINGTON - South Africa's bowlers backed up a solid batting performance led by captain AB de Villiers' 99 to ensure they qualified for the knockout phase with a 146-run victory over United Arab Emirates at Wellington Regional Stadium. (CRICKET-WORLD/SA-UAE (UPDATE 1) (PIX), moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

- -

Mooney once again Ireland's headline act

As Ireland prepare for their decisive Pool B clash with Pakistan on Sunday, all-rounder John Mooney finds himself at the centre of a 'did he or didn't he?' controversy that has once again put him in the World Cup headlines. (CRICKET-IRELAND/MOONEY (FEATURE), moved, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Australian Formula One Grand Prix (to 15)

Nervous teams put cars through paces at Albert Park

MELBOURNE - Formula One teams roll their cars out of the garage for the first free practice at Albert Park ahead of the season-opening race (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/ 11 PM ET, by Ian Ransom and Julian Linden, 400 words)

- -

New boy Vettel plays down Ferrari hopes in Melbourne

MELBOURNE - Sebastian Vettel is convinced Ferrari have a better car than the one that stuttered through a winless season last year but has played down his team's chances of upsetting Mercedes at Sunday's Australian season-opener. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/VETTEL (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League

Coaches face former clubs in Europa League last 16

LONDON - Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella will return to former club AS Roma in an all-Italian clash and Villarreal boss Marcelino will host his former team Sevilla in the Europa League's last 16. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect first take by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Bale's Spanish adventure turning sour at Real

MADRID - Gareth Bale may have been warned by his new employers about how fickle the Real Madrid fans can be when he signed for the Spanish giants for a world record fee in 2013. Just how fickle is now painfully clear. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Premier League

United cannot afford Spurs slip in top-four race

LONDON - Out of the FA Cup and with Champions League qualification hanging in the balance, Manchester United's season reaches a pivotal stage in the Premier League on Sunday at home to Tottenham Hotspur. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Michael Hann, 400 words)

- -

Libertadores Cup group stage

River wary of patched-up all-weather pitch in Peru

BUENOS AIRES - Twice champions River Plate, who have taken one point from their opening two Group Six matches, face a tough trip to Peru to face Juan Aurich on a synthetic pitch made uneven by patched repairs. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/ (PIX), by Rex Gowar, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Tshwane Open, Pretoria (to 15)

Fisher out to defend title

PRETORIA - Englishman Ross Fisher, with top 10 finishes in his last four tournaments in South Africa, defends his title at the Pretoria Country Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Serena talks about her decision to return to Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, California - Women's world number one Serena Williams, who boycotted the BNP Paribas Open for 14 years after suffering racist abuse during the 2001 final, discusses her decision to return to the California desert resort for the 2015 edition in a news conference. (TENNIS-INDIAN/SERENA (PIX), expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- -

Djokovic back at happy hunting ground in California desert

INDIAN WELLS, California - Australian Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic returns to Indian Wells in pursuit of a fourth title. The Serb, who beat Roger Federer in a nail-biting final last year, is due to hold a news conference. (TENNIS-INDIAN/DJOKOVIC (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Six Nations

France pairs up Tillous-Borde and Lopez for Italy clash

PARIS - France head coach Philippe Saint-Andre reverted to his favoured halfback pairing of Sebastien Tillous-Borde and Camille Lopez when he named them in a reshuffled team to face Italy on Sunday. (RUGBY-NATIONS/FRANCE, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Festival (to 13)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Paris-Nice, France (to 15)

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 17)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Real target Euroleague playoffs, Barca clash with Maccabi

BELGRADE - Real Madrid will become the first team to reach the Euroleague playoffs if they beat Alba Berlin while holders Maccabi Tel Aviv visit Barcelona in the continent's premier club basketball competition (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/WRAPUP, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words).

- - - -

NBA

Red-Hot Spurs host LeBron's Cavs

The defending champion San Antonio Spurs, riding a six-game win streak, host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in one of five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 550 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins host streaking Lightning

The Boston Bruins, battling for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, host a Tampa Bay Lightning team that has won four straight games in one of the 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/7:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Desk editor: Alan Baldwin)