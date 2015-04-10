Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

GOLF

Masters

Spieth three ahead going into second round

AUGUSTA, Georgia - American Jordan Spieth, runner-up last year at Augusta National, will seek to extend his three-shot lead by taking advantage of a morning tee time while Tiger Woods will need a solid performance in the second round to make the halfway cut. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/11.30 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Larry Fine, Steve Keating, Andrew Both, 400 words)

Veteran caddie on what makes the Masters special

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Vijay Singh's caddie, Cayce Kerr, in his 29th Masters, talks about the challenge of caddying at Augusta National and why the tournament is so special not just for the players, but for the men in white overalls. (GOLF-MASTERS/ KERR (PIX, TV), moved, by Andrew Both, 650 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Mourinho discusses Chelsea plans ahead of local derby

LONDON - Jose Mourinho, manager of runaway leaders Chelsea, addresses the media ahead of Sunday's clash with neighbours Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. (SOCCER-CHELSEA/MOURINHO, moved, by Steve Tongue, 400 words)

Dutch championship

PSV Eindhoven v PEC Zwolle (1800)

Zwolle next up for champions-elect PSV

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven, two victories away from landing their first Dutch top-flight title since 2008, host Zwolle. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Ligue 1

Caen v Monaco (1830)

Big incentive for Monaco

PARIS - Monaco will move within four points of leaders Paris St Germain if they win at 12th-placed Caen. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Bundesliga

Hanover 96 v Hertha Berlin (1830)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai (to 12)

Mercedes back on top

SHANGHAI - Lewis Hamilton fended off Kimi Raikkonen to claim the bragging rights over his rivals in both free practice sessions but the Finn's Ferrari showed enough pace to worry Mercedes. (MOTOR RACING/PRIX, moved, 400 words)

CRICKET

'Voice of Cricket' Benaud dies

SYDNEY - Former Australia captain Richie Benaud, known as the 'Voice of Cricket' has died aged 84 after suffering from skin cancer. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/BENAUD, moved, 400 words)

NBA

Second-half surge lifts Bulls over Heat

The Chicago Bulls used a second-half surge to erase a 19-point half-time deficit and rally for a victory over the Miami Heat. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 300 words)

NHL

Flames book postseason spot, Kings eliminated

Calgary booked a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2008-09 after beating Los Angeles 3-1, a win that also eliminates the defending Stanley Cup champions from playoff contention. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Indian ice hockey team turn to social media for funding

MUMBAI - While India's money-spinning cricket league lavishes million-dollar deals on players for just a few weeks of competition, the national ice hockey team have had to go begging on social media to fund their trip to Kuwait. (ICE HOCKEY-INDIA/ expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Bauer gets win as Indians beat Astros

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer worked six no-hit innings before departing with an elevated pitch count as the Indians beat the Houston Astros 5-1. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

HORSE RACING

McCoy farewell fever dominates National build-up

LIVERPOOL - A giant illuminated image of Tony McCoy beams out from Liverpool's famous Liver Building this week as the Grand National, Britain's most iconic horse race, stands in thrall to the man with a claim on being the nation's greatest sportsman. (HORSE RACING-NATIONAL/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ian Chadband, 400 words)

CYCLING

Riding on cobbles: the pain and magic of Paris-Roubaix

ORCHIES, France - With 52.7km of cobbled sectors peppered over the 253.5km course, Paris-Roubaix, dubbed the 'Queen of the Classics', is a race like no other -- the kind that requires special equipment and special preparation. (CYCLING-ROUBAIX/ (TV), moved, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

Tour of the Basque Country

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 12)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 12)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 12) Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 12)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Austin, Texas

BASKETBALL

Real and Barca tussle for top Euroleague spot

BELGRADE - Euroleague favourites Real Madrid meet Zalgiris Kaunas and Barcelona visit Galatasaray as the Spanish giants battle for the pinnacle in their Top 16 section on the final day of the competition's second group stage (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/WRAPUP; expect story by 2200 GMT/6 p.m. ET; by Zoran Milosavljevic; 400 words).

NBA

Streaking Spurs pay visit to Rockets

The red-hot defending champion San Antonio Spurs put their nine-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Houston Rockets in one of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 200 words)

NHL

Playoff-hungry Penguins host Islanders

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, battling to secure a playoff spot, host the New York Islanders while a pair of non-playoff teams do battle as the Columbus Blue Jackets host the last-place Buffalo Sabres in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 200 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees host rival Red Sox

The New York Yankees open an early-season three-game series against the archrival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

TENNIS

WTA: Family Circle Cup, South Carolina (to 12)

Petkovic, Errani and Kerber eye semi-final berths

Defending champion Andrea Petkovic faces qualifier Danka Kovinic on Montenegro while Italian fourth seed Italy's Sara Errani battles qualifier Lucie Hradecka in quarter-final action at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina. In other quarter-final action, Germany's Angelique Kerber faces Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu and American Lauren Davis faces compatriot Madison Keys. (TENNIS-WTA/, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

