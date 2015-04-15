Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

Quarter-final first legs (1845)

Paris St Germain v Barcelona

Porto v Bayern Munich

Injury-hit PSG banking on momentum against Barca

PARIS - In-form Paris St Germain must cope without several key players, including striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at home to Spanish giants Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first leg tie. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

Bayern count injuries but confident of beating Porto

LISBON - Bayern Munich will be without Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Bastian Schweinsteiger away to Porto in their Champions league, quarter-final first leg but know their season will not be a success if they do not advance. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PORTO (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais v Bastia (1630)

Lyon eye top spot at home to lowly Bastia

PARIS - Olympique Lyonnais can regain top spot in Ligue 1 from Paris St Germain with at least a draw at home to struggling Bastia but will expect all three to put them two points clear at the top albeit having played a game more than their rivals. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Serie A

Genoa v Parma (1630)

Copy on merit

- -

Libertadores Cup Group Six

River Plate (Argentina) v San Jose (Bolivia)

Juan Aurich (Peru) v UANL Tigres (Mexico)

River need to win and hope Juan Aurich drop points

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine giants River Plate must beat Bolivia's San Jose and hope Perus Juan Aurich drop points at home to qualified UANL Tigres of Mexico to avoid a humiliating group phase exit. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/RIVER (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Too slow? Bahrain can settle Mercedes argument

MANAMA - Bahrain Grand Prix organisers will be rubbing their hands in delight at the prospect of Mercedes team mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg renewing battle at their desert circuit this weekend. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

Also moved - a form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race at Sakhir.

- - - -

BOXING

Pacquiao to discuss preparations for Vegas megabout

HOLLYWOOD, California - With his heavily anticipated fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. set to take place in Las Vegas on May 2, eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao will host a media workout at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood to discuss his preparations for boxing's biggest clash in decades. (BOXING/PACQUIAO/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

Nadal and Federer bulldoze into Monte Carlo last 16

Rafa Nadal returned to one of his favourite hunting grounds to thrash Frenchman Lucas Pouille at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday as his build-up to the French Open began. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTE CARLO, moved with updates to follow, 300 words)

- -

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Antigua, first test (to 17)

Chanderpaul to continue rebuilding West Indies innings

Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood will return to chip away at England's 244-run lead in their first innings in Antigua after they ensured there was not a middle-order collapse on day two. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Red Wings redefine meaning of playoff consistency

The Detroit Red Wings are about to make their 24th consecutive playoff appearance, an unremarkable run that team senior vice-president Jimmy Devellano takes more pride in than the four Stanley Cups he has won with the franchise. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/REDWINGS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tim Wharmsby, 575 words)

- -

Puck drops on Stanley Cup playoffs

The puck drops on the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with Ottawa at Montreal, New York Islanders at Washington, Chicago at Nashville and Calgary at Vancouver. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pelicans look to secure last-minute playoff berth

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to secure a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season when they host the defending champion San Antonio Spurs in one of the 14 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals look to extend perfect start to season

The Kansas City Chiefs, who are the only unbeaten team in the majors, look to improve to 8-0 and extend their remarkable start to the young season when they host the Minnesota Twins in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

GOLF

LPGA: LOTTE Championship, Hawaii, (to 18)

Wei gets set to defend Hawaii title

Defending champion Michelle Wei, world number one Lydia Ko, China's Shanshan Feng, third-ranked Park Inbee of South Korea and compatriot Ryu So-yeon are among those teeing off in the opening round at the Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Spanish giants favourites in Euroleague's elite eight

BELGRADE - Real Madrid are at home to Anadolu Efes Istanbul and Barcelona take on Olympiakos Piraeus as the Spanish heavyweights aim to make winning starts in their Euroleague best-of-five quarterfinal series. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/PLAYOFFS, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 350 words). (Europe desk editor: Pritha Sarkar)