Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Wenger not worried by poor record against Mourinho

LONDON - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is ready to put an end to his winless run against Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho when the Premier League leaders visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a top-of-the-table clash. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ARSENAL, moved, by Michael Hann, 400 words)

- -

Europa League

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Club Bruges (0-0)

Fiorentina v Dynamo Kiev (1-1)

Zenit St Petersburg v Sevilla (1-2)

Napoli v VfL Wolfsburg (4-1)

LONDON - Holders Sevilla have a 2-1 lead to cling to in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Zenit St Petersburg, while Napoli have a foot in the semi-finals already after their 4-1 first leg win against VfL Wolfsburg. (SOCCER EUROPA/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open, Spain (to 26)

Nadal continues Barcelona Open bid against 13th seed Fognini

BARCELONA - World number four Rafa Nadal continues his bid for a ninth Barcelona Open title when he takes on 13th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini for a place in the last eight. (TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

BRD Nastase Tiriac Trophy, Bucharest (to 26)

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 26)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BOXING

Pacquiao's superior hand speed will earn win vs. Mayweather, says Roach

LOS ANGELES - Superior hand speed will give Manny Pacquiao a decisive edge over American Floyd Mayweather in their heavily anticipated megafight in Las Vegas next week, says the Filipino southpaw's trainer Freddie Roach. (BOXING-PACQUIAO/ROACH (INTERVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (to 26) Avondale, Louisiana

Korean Noh opens Zurich Classic title defence

Australian world number six Jason Day and seventh-ranked American Dustin Johnson head a strong field going into the opening round at the TPC Louisiana in New Orleans where South Korean Noh Seung-yul defends the title he won last year. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

LPGA Tour: Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic (to 26) Daly City, California

Ko back to defend her Swinging Skirts crown

New Zealand's world number one Lydia Ko launches her title defence in the opening round at Lake Merced Golf Club where a high-quality field also includes South Korean Park In-bee and American Stacy Lewis. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

European Tour: China Open, Shanghai (to 26)

- - - -

NBA

Cavs, Bulls and Warriors eye 3-0 series leads

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors look to take a stranglehold on their respective best-of-seven playoffs series in the three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA- PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS (PIX) , expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Chicago, Calgary eye second-round playoff berths

The Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames can punch their respective tickets to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with victories in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees' Tanaka in action versus Tigers

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the host Detroit Tigers in one of the 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SNOOKER

World Snooker Championship, Sheffield, England (to May 4)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Real and Olympiakos seek Final Four tickets

BELGRADE - Eight-time Euroleague winners Real Madrid and triple former champions Olympiakos Piraeus can seal their Final Four berths when they clash with Anadolu Efes Istanbul and Barcelona, respectively. (BASKETBALL-EUROLEAGUE/PLAYOFFS; expect story by 2200 GMT/ 6 p.m. ET; By Zoran Milosavljevic; 400 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Argentina (to 26) (Europe desk editor: Justin Palmer)