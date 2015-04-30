Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

BOXING

Mayweather, Pacquiao set to rumble in Vegas megabout

LAS VEGAS - The long awaited megabout between undefeated American Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Filipino southpaw Manny Pacquiao, which has been more than five years in the making, takes place at the MGM Grand on Saturday. In a six-part package, we preview the scheduled 12-round bout, which is predicted to be the biggest-grossing prize fight of all time. (BOXING-WORLD/ (PREVIEW, PIX, TV), expect first story by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, pix, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Trainers speak to the media ahead of Saturday's fight

LAS VEGAS - We continue our build-up to Saturday's welterweight showdown between undefeated American Floyd Mayweather Jr. and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, one of boxing's most eagerly anticipated fights in decades. Mayweather's trainer and father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., and his opposite number, Freddie Roach, are scheduled to speak to reporters at the MGM Grand. (BOXING-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), expect first story by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, pix, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

SOCCER

Asian Football Confederation Congress

Sheikh Ahmad joins FIFA's top table, Salman re-elected

MANAMA - Political kingmaker Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait extended his influence further into soccer on Thursday when he was elected unopposed as one of Asia's three ordinary representatives on FIFA's executive committee. (SOCCER-ASIA-CONGRESS, PIX, TV), moved with more stories to follow from the Congress, by Mike Collett, 500 words, and sidebars on merit)

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Valencia (1800)

Granada CF v Espanyol (2000)

Valencia look to recapture fourth spot from Sevilla

BARCELONA - Valencia can reclaim fourth place from Sevilla, which carries a berth in Champions League qualifying, if they avoid defeat at mid-table Rayo Vallecano. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Free-scoring Real face tough test at Sevilla

BARCELONA - Real Madrid have defied injuries to keep the pressure on leaders Barcelona and notched up over 100 La Liga goals but they now face arguably the toughest test of their title charge in an away match to Sevilla on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) moved, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Premier League

Chelsea poised to celebrate first title in five years

LONDON - Chelsea have been accused of being boring but they will not mind one bit if they beat Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to win the Premier League title for the first time in five years. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

Serie A

Empoli v Napoli (1845)

Libertadores Cup round of 16, first leg

RUGBY

European Rugby Champions Cup final, Twickenham

Toulon and Clermont set to serve up Gallic feast

LONDON - European aristocrats Toulon stand on the threshold of an unprecedented third successive continental title on Saturday but in Clermont Auvergne, face a fellow big-budget rival desperate for a first major trophy. (RUGBY UNION/CHAMPIONS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

We have also filed stories on Botha and Clermont Auvergne

GOLF

McIlroy battles Snedeker in Match Play

SAN FRANCISCO, California - World number one Rory McIlroy faces former FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker while Masters winner Jordan Spieth faces American compatriot Matt Every in round two action at the WGC-Cadillac Match Play Championship at TPC Harding Park. (GOLF-WGC/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

LPGA Tour: North Texas Shootout, Irving (to 3)

Ko, Park headline field at Los Colinas

World number on Lydia Ko, American Stacey Lewis and South Koreans Park Inbee and Kim Hyo-joo head the field in the opening round at Los Colinas Country Club. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v Pakistan, first test, Khulna (to May 2)

Mohammad Hafeez struck his maiden test double hundred as Pakistan feasted on Bangladesh's limited bowling resources to post a commanding 537 for five wickets on day three and take charge of the opening test at Khulna. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/PAKISTAN, moved, 350 words)

NFL

QB Winston likely first pick by Bucs at NFL Draft

CHICAGO - Jameis Winston, the strong-armed yet controversial quarterback from Florida State, is expected to be the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first of 32 first-round selections in the three-day draft. (NFL-DRAFT/ (PIX), expect first story by 0015 GMT/8:15 PM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Rangers host Caps in Round Two opener

The top-seed New York Rangers open the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final at Madison Square Garden versus the Washington Capitals. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS (PIX), expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

Flames visit Ducks in West semi-final

The Anaheim Ducks and visiting Calgary Flames face off in the opening game of the best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/DUCKS (PIX), expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 250 words)

NBA

Bulls, Spurs eye second round berths

The Chicago Bulls and defending champion San Antonio Spurs try to close out their respective first-round series versus the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers in the two National Basketball Association playoff games on the schedule. (NBA- PLAYOFFS/HIGHLIGHTS (PIX) , expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Tigers' Simon takes mound versus Royals

Detroit Tigers right-hander Alfredo Simon will try to keep his undefeated start to the season intact when he takes the mound versus the reigning American League champion Kansas City Royals in one of the eight games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Munich Open (to May 3)

Istanbul Open (to May 3)

WTA: Morocco Grand Prix, Marrakech (to May 2)

Prague Open, (to May 2)

SNOOKER

World championship, Sheffield, England (to May 4)

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to May 3)

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to May 3)