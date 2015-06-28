Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

FIFA investigation

Head of FIFA audit, compliance body weighs in on Blatter resignation

ZURICH - The independent chairman of FIFA's audit and compliance committee on Sunday weighed in on recent comments by the president of world soccer's governing body, Sepp Blatter, that had led to speculation about his future plans.

Copa America

Argentine coaches square off in Copa semi-finals

SANTIAGO - Only four teams are left in the Copa America and whichever lifts the trophy next weekend, one thing is guaranteed -- the winning coach will be an Argentine

Women's World Cup (to July 5)

Australia seek technique for future progress

EDMONTON - Australia lost their quarter-final to Japan 1-0 after losing by the same scoreline in last year's Asian Cup final. Coach Alen Stajcic believes that a greater focus on technical skills is needed for the Matildas to finally surpass their regional rivals.

TENNIS

Wimbledon build-up

Champions Djokovic and Kvitova outline plans

LONDON - Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Petra Kvitova discuss their build-up for the grasscourt major that begins on Monday.

MOTOR RACING

All-electric racing series crowns its first champion

LONDON - Formula E, the world's first electric racing series, wraps up its debut season at the London ePrix with three ex-F1 drivers fighting for the title.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship (to 28) Cromwell, Connecticut

Harman leads Watson by one

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Canadian Graham DeLaet are one stroke behind American leader Brian Harman entering the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

U.S. Senior Open Championship (to 28) Sacramento, California

Watson within sights of Champions Tour history

Tom Watson, 65, seeks to become the oldest winner in Champions Tour history as he enters the final round one stroke off the pace on a crowded leaderboard at the U.S. Senior Open.

European Tour: BMW International Open, Munich (to 28)

Morrison chasing second win of year

BERLIN - Britain's James Morrison goes in search of his second victory of the season when he takes a two-shot lead into the final round in Munich.

LPGA: Arkansas Championship (to 28)

Choi Na-yeon leads in Arkansas

South Korean Choi Na-yeon takes a two-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA event.

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Colombo, second test (to 29)

Sri Lanka need 153 to win after dour Azhar Ali ton

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka require 153 runs for a series-levelling victory after Pakistan rode Azhar Ali's obdurate century before being all out for 329 on day four of the second test on Sunday.

ATHLETICS

Gatlin goes for 200m title at U.S. world trials

EUGENE, Oregon - Year's fastest man Justin Gatlin puts his two-year unbeaten streak on the line in the 200 metres final at the U.S. world championships trials. Finals in the men's and women's hurdles and women's 200m also are scheduled for the concluding day of the championships.

BASEBALL

Bumgarner seeks eighth win

Madison Bumgarner, hero of San Francisco's World Series win last year, seeks to improve his 7-4 record in 2015 when he takes to the mound for the Giants against the Colorado Rockies in one of 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.