Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

FIFA investigation

A U.S. Senate panel invited FIFA President Sepp Blatter to answer questions at a hearing this Wednesday about the corruption scandal that has badly tarnished soccer's global governing body but FIFA declined on his behalf, a congressional official said. (SOCCER-FIFA/SENATE, moved, by Mark Hosenball and Simon Evans, 500 words)

- -

Caribbean chief says it could head up CONCACAF again

MIAMI - The Caribbean has been at the epicenter of the corruption scandal that has rocked FIFA, but the head of the region's soccer body said there is no reason why another of their officials could not be the next head of region's troubled confederation, CONCACAF. (SOCCER-FIFA/CARIBBEAN, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Champions League second qualifying round, first leg (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome looks to put the hammer down

LA PIERRE ST MARTIN, France - Overall leader Chris Froome is expected to be on the attack in the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 167-km trek in the Pyrenees ending with the demanding ascent to La Pierre St Martin. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Woods discusses battle plans for St Andrews

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Louis Oosthuizen will host news conferences as the countdown continues to the start of the 144th British Open on Thursday. (GOLF-OPEN/, expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

World Cup and beyond to be tested by All Blacks

WELLINGTON - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be using the Rugby Championship to give fringe World Cup players the chance to impress while also casting an eye over potential replacements from 2016 as a core of veterans look to move on. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/NEWZEALAND, moved, 400 words)

- -

Cheika's Wallabies project straining to meet deadline

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Michael Cheika is renowned for pulling off big renovation jobs at short order but his Wallabies project will still be a work in progress well into the abridged Rugby Championship. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

- -

South Africa combinations will be tested by Meyer

CAPE TOWN - This year's Rugby Championship holds extra significance for injury-plagued South Africa as coach Heyneke Meyer scrambles to test his available combinations just months out from the World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, moved ET, by Nick Said, 450 words)

- -

Argentina heading local as they bring players home

Several members of the Pumas are among the growing number of players who have signed contracts with the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) to be a part of the country's new Super Rugby franchise next year. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA, moved, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Zimbabwe v India, 3rd ODI, Harare

India go for for clean sweep in final ODI

HARARE - India have already clinched the three-match series going into the final One-Day International with Zimbabwe but the hosts can take some momentum into the Twenty20 portion of the tour with a win the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/ 11AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Rio berths at stake, Coughlin makes Pan Am debut

TORONTO - American swimmer Natalie Coughlin, a 12-times Olympic medallist, makes her Pan Am debut as she competes in the women's 50m freestyle as part of a day of competition that will see medals awarded in 10 sports, including a pair of automatic berths to the Rio Games in equestrian and men's shooting. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 400 words)

- -

Pan Ams underscore battle for U.S. gymnasts for Rio spots

TORONTO - The most exciting names in U.S. gymnastics, Gabby Douglas, Ally Raisman and Simone Biles will all be competing during the time of the Pan American Games -- just not in Toronto. But the absence of the American big guns has not prevented the United States from dominating the Pan Am competition where a new crop of champions have put the old guard on notice that they will have a battle on their hands for coveted Rio Olympic berths. (GAMES-PANAM/GYMNASTICS-USA (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

CONCACAF Gold Cup (to 26)

Jamaica bid for another Group B win

Jamaica will bid to retain control of the Group B standings when they play El Salvador before Canada take on Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup doubleheader at Toronto. (SOCCER-CONCACAF/GOLD, expect by 0345 GMT/1145 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

All-Star Game

American League seeks to keep streak going

The American League will be aiming for a third consecutive victory when they face the National League in Major League Baseball's annual All-Star Game in Cincinnati. (BASEBALL-ALLSTAR/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

