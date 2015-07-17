Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

GOLF

British Open (to 19)

Willett leads the way after rain delay at St Andrews

ST ANDREWS, Scotland - England's Danny Willett seized the initiative in the weather-interrupted second round of the 144th British Open. Overnight leader Dustin Johnson, who does not get his round underway until 1648 GMT, is seven under, two in front of playing partner Jordan Spieth. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 650 words)

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship (to 19)

Auburn, Alabama

Palmer's grandson Saunders one ahead at Grand National

Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer, takes a one-shot lead over fellow American Jason Gore into the second round at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail's Grand National after opening with a flawless seven-under-par 64. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 350 words)

LPGA: Marathon Classic (to 19)

Sylvania, Ohio

Korean Jang takes route 66 to lead by one

South Korean Jang Ha-na, who made five birdies on the back nine to open with a five-under-par 66 at Highland Meadows Golf Club, takes a one-stroke lead into the second round. Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand, the world number two, trails by five shots. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 350 words)

CRICKET

England v Australia second test, Lord's (to 20)

Smith and Australia grind on at Lord's

LONDON - Steve Smith and Australia moved relentlessly on to 424 for three at lunch on the second day.(CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, expect next lead by 1450 GMT/10:50 ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

Critics rail at featherbed Lord's pitch

LONDON - As Australia resumed play on Friday morning at 337 for one, having had very little trouble from England's bowlers on the opening day, the dead pitch was a hot topic of conversation among punters settling down around Lord's. (CRICKET-ASHES/PITCH, moved, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

Zimbabwe v India, First T20, Harare

India seek to maintain dominance in Zimbabwe

HARARE - After a 3-0 clean-sweep in the 50-over series, India are seeking to maintain their dominance over Zimbabwe in the shortest form of the game in the first Twenty20 international at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 200 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Froome looks to maintain lead in stage 13

RODEZ, France - A dominant Chris Froome will look to maintain his lead in the general classification at the Tour de France on stage 13, a 198.5-km ride from Muret to Rodez. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

SOCCER

International Champions Cup

Manchester United start American tour

Bastian Schweinsteiger is among the new signings who could make their debuts for Manchester United when the English Premier League club meet Mexico's Club America in an International Champions Cup match in Seattle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED, expect by 0530 GMT/1.30 AM ET, 350 words)

ATHLETICS

Monaco Diamond League meeting

Gatlin races for last time before Bolt showdown

MONACO - Former Olympic and world champion Justin Gatlin of the United States, the fastest man in the world this year, races over 100 metres for the last time before his expected showdown with Jamaican defending champion Usain Bolt at next month's Beijing world championships. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by John Mehaffey, 500 words)

RUGBY

World Rugby officials seeking answers from Japan

SINGAPORE - World Rugby officials are seeking urgent talks with organisers of the 2019 rugby World Cup following the surprise announcement that Japan's proposed new national stadium won't be ready in time for the tournament. (RUGBY-WORLD/TOKYO (UPDATE 1), by Julian Linden, moved)

GAMES

Pan American Games (to 26)

Canada and U.S. enter weekend battling for top spot

TORONTO - The Games hit the midway mark this weekend with Canada and the United States locked in battle for top spot on the medal table. Wrestling and swimming will offer up a load of medals on Friday along with archery, track cycling, shooting, squash and softball. (GAMES-PANAM/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 450 words)

SAILING

Ainslie is biggest threat, says Oracle skipper

PORTSMOUTH, England - Jimmy Spithill, skipper of America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA, sees four-time Olympic gold medallist Ben Ainslie as his main challenge in the opening event of the World Series (ACWS) in Portsmouth next week. (SAILING-AMERICA'S/SPITHILL (INTERVIEW), By Tessa Walsh, moving shortly)

TENNIS

ATP: Davis Cup quarter-finals (to 19)

Davis Cup quarter-finals begin

Selected reports from the Davis Cup quarter-final ties, which begin on Friday. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

