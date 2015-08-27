Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

ATHLETICS

World championships (to 30)

Bolt adds 200 metres title to 100 gold on day six

BEIJING - Jamaica's Usain Bolt ran the fastest time of the year in 19.55 seconds to win a record fourth straight world 200 metres title and sweep the individual sprints at a major global championships for a fifth time. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/200 (PIX, TV), moved with updates to come, by Nick Mulvenney and Gene Cherry, 500 words)

We will also wrap up the day's action, with Allyson Felix of the United States winning women's 400 metres gold.

SOCCER

Champions League draw to be held in Monaco

MONACO - Thirty-two teams, ranging from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich to unsung Astana and Malmo, go into the hat for draw for the group stage of the Champions League. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (TV, PIX), draw starts at 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

We will also have transfer news as it happens from the Premier League and European soccer.

TENNIS

Serena sees path to grand slam at U.S. Open draw

NEW YORK - Serena Williams gets to see her path to a possible calendar-year grand slam sweep when officials make the singles draw for the year's final grand slam event at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. (TENNIS-OPEN/DRAW, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barclays (to 30)

Spieth, Day and Watson tee off together

EDISON, New Jersey - World number one Jordan Spieth, PGA Championship winner Jason Day and twice Masters champion Bubba Watson tee off together at The Barclays tournament, which kicks off the lucrative, season-ending FedExCup playoff series at Plainfield Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/BARCLAYS, expect first story 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 350 words)

What next for Tiger after a season of struggle?

LOS ANGELES - What next for Tiger Woods? This is a tantalising question on the lips of many, including the former world number one as he puts his clubs away for a while after enduring a dismal PGA Tour campaign. (GOLF-PGA/WOODS (FEATURE), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

LPGA: Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic (to 30)

World number three Lewis heads the field at RTJ Trail

American world number three Stacy Lewis, Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic champion in 2012 and a runner-up last year, launches her bid for a first LPGA victory in 14 months in the opening round at the Robert Trent Jones Trail. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 350 words

BASEBALL

Giants' Bumgarner eyes league-leading 16th win

San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner tries to become only the second 16-game winner of the season when he takes the mound versus the visiting Chicago Cubs in one of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

RUGBY

Slade and Burgess leapfrog Burrell into England squad

LONDON - Centres Sam Burgess and Henry Slade, who have each played only one international, were named in England's rugby World Cup squad as coach Stuart Lancaster culled Six Nations regular Luther Burrell from his final 31-man group (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND (TV), moved by Mitch Phllips, 400 words)

LONDON - The inclusion of Henry Slade and Sam Burgess is just the latest twist in the saga of England's search for the perfect centre partnership. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND-CENTRE, expect by 1600GMT, by Mitch Phillips).

CYCLING

Tour of Spain

Froome continues bid for rare Tour de France-Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome, seventh after the fifth day, continues his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta titles in the sixth stage into Sierra de Cazorla. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Kent follows in Sheene's slipstream

LONDON - Danny Kent is getting used to comparisons with the late Barry Sheene and there may be more to come. The Moto3 rider is hoping to end Britain's long wait for a first motorcycle grand prix world champion since Sheene in 1977. (MOTORCYCLING-KENT/, TV, By Alan Baldwin, expect by 1500/11 AM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Alan Baldwin)