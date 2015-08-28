Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

ATHLETICS

World championships (to 30)

Schippers takes 200m gold

BEIJING - Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers won the 200 metres gold on day seven of the championships. (ATHLETICS-WORLD/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

FIFA

Platini gives first news conference since launching FIFA bid

MONACO - UEFA president Michel Platini gives his first news conference since announcing that he will stand for the FIFA presidency. (SOCCER-PLATINI/ (PIX,TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Villarreal v Espanyol (1830)

- -

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg v Schalke 04 (1830)

Wolfsburg face Schalke amid De Bruyne transfer saga

VfL Wolfsburg, last year's runners-up, take on Schalke 04 with the potential transfer of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to Manchester City in the headlines. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1

En Avant Guingamp v Olympique Marseille (1830)

- -

Dutch Championship

Willem II Tilburg v NEC Nijmegen (1800)

- -

We will have transfer news as it happens from the Premier League and European soccer.

- - - -

RUGBY

South Africa to unveil 31-man World Cup squad

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer will unveil his final 31-man squad ahead of the rugby World Cup in England starting on Sept. 18. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Froome continues bid for rare Tour de France-Vuelta double

MADRID - Team Sky's Chris Froome, in overall sixth after the sixth day, continues his bid for a rare double of Tour de France and Vuelta titles on the seventh stage, a summit finish into La Alpujarra. (CYCLING-VUELTA/(PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barclays (to 30) Edison, New Jersey

Watson in four-way tie at the top at Plainfield

EDISON, New Jersey - Twice Masters champion Bubba Watson takes a four-way share of the lead into the second round at Plainfield Country Club after opening with five-under-par 65. World number one Jordan Spieth trails by nine shots in the first of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. (GOLF-PGA/BARCLAYS, expect first story 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

- -

Presidents Cup must mirror Ryder format, says Price

LOS ANGELES - A points change for this year's Presidents Cup is "a move in a positive direction" but in the long-term the biennial team competition should mirror the format at the Ryder Cup, says International captain Nick Price. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/PRICE (INTERVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- -

LPGA: Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic (to 30) Prattville, Alabama

Solheim pick Lang in early control at RTJ Trail

American Solheim Cup pick Brittany Lang takes a two-stroke lead into the second round after opening with a superb seven-under-par 65 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. World number three Stacy Lewis trails by five shots. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect end-of-day lead by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Serena gets set for shot at Grand Slam

We look ahead to the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open with an eight-part package that includes overall previews on both the women's and men's tournaments, a profile on Serena Williams as she chases a Grand Slam, a look at the next great U.S. hopefuls, key players to watch, and list of former champions. (TENNIS-OPEN/WOMEN (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

SEE ALSO: (TENNIS-OPEN/MEN (PREVIEW), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Tim Wharnsby, 400 words) (TENNIS-OPEN/SERENA, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words) (TENNIS-OPEN/USA, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 500 words) (TENNIS-OPEN/WOMEN-PLAYERS, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words) (TENNIS-OPEN/MEN-PLAYERS, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words) (TENNIS-OPEN/WOMEN-WINNERS expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 500 words) (TENNIS-OPEN/MEN-WINNERS, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

TENNIS

WTA: Connecticut Open (to 29) New Haven, Connecticut

Giant-killer Tsurenko faces Safarova in last four

Ukraine's lucky-loser entry Lesia Tsurenko, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, looks to continue her giant-killing role when she takes on fourth-seeded Czech Lucie Safarova in the last four. (TENNIS-US/NEWHAVEN, expect first story by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Nats' ace Scherzer in action v Marlins

Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer and Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels, who each pitched no-hitters this season, will be on the mound versus the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, respectively, in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

