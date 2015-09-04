Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Euro 2016 qualifiers (1845 unless stated, to 8)

Group D

Georgia v Scotland (1600)

Germany v Poland

Gibraltar v Ireland

Group F

Faroe Islands v Northern Ireland

Greece v Finland

Hungary v Romania

Group I

Denmark v Albania

Serbia v Armenia

Germany take on Poland with first place at stake

Germany face Poland in a top-of-the-table clash, while first face third when leaders Romania visit Hungary, and Denmark take on Albania knowing a win would move one of them top as Euro 2016 qualifying continues with matches in Groups D, F and I. We will have reports on all the major fixtures. (SOCCER-EURO/)

- -

Spain coach, players preview Euro qualifier against Slovakia

OVIEDO, Spain - Spain coach Vicente del Bosque and players hold news conferences previewing Saturday's Euro 2016 Group C qualifier against pool leaders Slovakia in Oviedo. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Italian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton fastest as Mercedes have a blast at Monza

MONZA, Italy - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace in practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Friday with dominant Mercedes turning on the power and leaving their rivals trailing.(MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX, by Alan Baldwin, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 13)

Aru leads Rodriguez and Dumoulin heading into 13th stage

MADRID - Fabio Aru of Italy wears the overall leader's red jersey for the Astana team ahead of Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) by 27 and 30 seconds respectively heading into the 178km 13th stage from Calatayud to Tarazona. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S. Open (to 13)

Champions take U.S. Open spotlight

NEW YORK - U.S. Open champions take the spotlight with defending champion Marin Cilic looking to lead the charge into the third round. Also in action on the men's side are former winners Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal while Serena Williams will try to take another step toward the calendar year Grand Slam. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Deutsche Bank Championship (to 7)

Red-hot Day in hunt for fourth victory in five starts

NORTON, Massachusetts - Australian world number three and PGA Championship winner Jason Day launches his bid for a fourth PGA Tour victory in just five starts in Friday's opening round at the TPC Boston, venue for the second of the four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. American Chris Kirk defends the title he won by two shots last year. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Blue Jays host Orioles in battle of birds

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to pad their lead atop the American League East division when they send right-hander Drew Hutchison (13-2) to the mound versus the visiting Baltimore Orioles in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - - (London Sports Desk: Justin Palmer)