Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

West Ham United v Newcastle United (1900)

LONDON - Slaven Bilic, who took over as West Ham manager in the close season, will hope his team can beat Newcastle and climb into fifth place in the league. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-NEW/(PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Deportivo La Coruna (1830)

Copy on merit

- -

Serie A

Sampdoria v Bologna (1845)

Copy on merit

- -

Champions League

Barcelona begin title defence against apprehensive Roma

ROME - AS Roma supporters may be looking ahead to Barcelona's Champions League visit with some trepidation and coach Rudi Garcia certainly does not seem to be bursting with optimism. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ROM-BAR/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 450 words)

- -

Good chance for Chelsea to pull out of slump

LONDON - Out-of-sorts Chelsea have a golden opportunity to restore battered self-confidence when they face Maccabi Tel Aviv in their opening Champions League Group G match on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHL-MTA/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

- -

Bayern ready to step on the gas against Olympiakos

German champions Bayern Munich will be stepping on the gas against Olympiakos in their Champions League group stage opener in Piraeus on Wednesday, hoping to kick off their European campaign with a performance worthy of a title contender. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-FCB/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 450 words)

- -

Real and Shakhtar look ahead to Group A clash

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez and Shakhtar Donetsk counterpart Mircea Lucescu hold news conferences ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Group A opener at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-SHA/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup (Sept. 18 to Oct. 31)

England name team for opening match

BAGSHOT, England - Coach Stuart Lancaster names his team for the opening match of the World Cup when hosts England face Fiji on Friday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND, expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

- -

Pumas start to gear up for All Blacks showdown

WARE, England - Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade and captain Agustin Creevy host news conferences as the Pumas build up to their opening World Cup match with New Zealand on Sunday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Astros and rival Rangers set for pivotal clash

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, in a tight battle for top spot in the American League West, open a four-game set on the road against their division rival in one of the 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka, Japan (to 20

Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - - (London Desk Editor: Tony Jimenez)