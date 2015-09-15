Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

FIFA INVESTIGATION

Troubled South American confederation approves reform plan

ASUNCION - South America's troubled soccer confederation CONMEBOL has approved a reform plan after it was caught up in the corruption scandal that has swept the sport and plunged governing body FIFA into crisis. (SOCCER-CONMEBOL/REFORMS, moved, 265 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League (1845 GMT/2:45 PM ET)

Group A

Paris St Germain (France) v Malmo (Sweden)

Real Madrid (Spain) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Group B

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) v Manchester United (England)

VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) v CSKA Moscow (Russia)

Group C

Benfica (Portugal) v Astana (Kazakhstan)

Galatasaray (Turkey) v Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Group D

Manchester City (England) v Juventus (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany)

Record winners Real begin campaign at home to Shakhtar

MADRID - Record 10-times European champions Real Madrid begin their latest campaign with a game at home to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk with Rafa Benitez making his competition debut as Real coach. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-SHA/ (PIX, TV) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Barcelona begin title defence against apprehensive Roma

ROME - AS Roma supporters may be looking ahead to Barcelona's Champions League visit on Wednesday with some trepidation and coach Rudi Garcia certainly does not seem to be bursting with optimism. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ROM-BAR/ (PREVIEW), moved, 450 words)

- -

Good chance for Chelsea to pull out of slump

LONDON - Out-of-sorts Chelsea have a golden opportunity to restore battered self-confidence when they face Maccabi Tel Aviv in their opening Champions League Group G match on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHL-MTA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

- -

Bayern ready to step on the gas against Olympiakos

German champions Bayern Munich will be stepping on the gas against Olympiakos in their Champions League group stage opener in Piraeus on Wednesday, hoping to kick off their European campaign with a performance worthy of a title contender. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLY-FCB/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 450 words)

- -

Valencia, Zenit coaches preview Group H clash

VALENCIA, Spain - Valencia coach Nuno, his Portuguese compatriot and Zenit St Petersburg counterpart Andre Villas-Boas and players preview Wednesday's Champions League Group H opener at the Mestalla. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-ZEN/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

We will also bring you all the latest team news from around the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout)

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (until Oct. 31)

World Cup promises record payday

LONDON - As fans pore over fixture lists, administrators smile at balance sheets, with the 2015 Rugby World Cup promising a record payday for the sport. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/COMMERCIAL (TV), moved, by Ossian Shine, 344 words)

- -

There is no Plan B, says Lapasset to ease Japanese fears

LONDON - World Rugby chiefs are "working well" with organisers of Japan's troubled 2019 World Cup, and there is no 'Plan B' to award it to another nation. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/JAPAN-2019, by Ossian Shine, moved, 405 words)

- -

South Africa have what it takes to win Cup, says Du Plessis

EASTBOURNE, England - South Africa have every chance to win the Rugby World Cup even if few outside their camp fancy their credentials, hooker Bismarck du Plessis said. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament as more countries arrive in the UK.

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka, Japan (to 20

Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - -

GOLF

Day and Spieth to discuss title prospects at Conway Farms

LAKE FOREST, Illinois - Jason Day and Jordan Spieth head the FedExCup points standings going into this week's BMW Championship and are among those scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of the opening round at Conway Farms Golf Club. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mariners' Hernandez eyes win No. 18

Venezuelan right-hander Felix Hernandez look to move into a share of the American League lead with 18 wins when he takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners versus the host Los Angeles Angels, in one of the 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Spain and Greece in heavyweight clash as France meet Latvia

LILLE, France - Former European champions Spain and Greece lock horns in the opening European basketball championship quarter-final while holders and hosts France take on surprise package Latvia. (BASKETBALL-EUROPEAN/ expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 P.M. ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words) (Europe Desk Editor: Pritha Sarkar)