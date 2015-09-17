Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 20)

Day, Spieth and McIlroy launch title bids at Conway Farms

LAKE FOREST, Illinois - The battle for overall FedExCup honours enters its penultimate phase with the third of the four playoff events taking place this week at Conway Farms Golf Club. FedExCup points leader Jason Day, second-placed Jordan Spieth and world number one Rory McIlroy head the field going into the opening round. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect first story by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Ben Everill, 450 words)

- -

Solheim Cup (to 20)

Koch and Inkster discuss plans

HEIDELBERG, Germany - Europe captain Carin Koch and U.S. skipper Juli Inkster host news conferences on the eve of the biennial team event. (GOLF-SOLHEIM/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Europa League

Ajax host Celtic as Europa League group stage returns

LONDON - Two former European champions Ajax Amsterdam and Celtic face each other as the Europa League's congested group stage gets underway with 24 games. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- -

Premier League

Arsenal visit may have come at right time for Chelsea

LONDON - There may not be many handshakes, offered or accepted, but Jose Mourinho has reason to welcome Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger back to Chelsea in Saturday's big Premier League lunchtime clash. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/(PREVIEW), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- -

We will bring you all the latest team and injury news from around the Premier League. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout)

- -

La Liga

Raul's Real scoring record in Ronaldo's sights

MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo can overtake Raul as Real Madrid's all-time top scorer when Granada visit the Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday and the Portugal captain will have needed fewer than half as many matches to do it. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Time running out for Gladbach's Favre as Rhine derby looms

BERLIN - Champions League club Borussia Moenchengladbach are with their backs to the wall as they prepare to face Cologne in the Rhine derby, with coach Lucien Favre under mounting pressure following their four-game losing start this season. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 466 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)

Wary Springboks not sure what to expect from Japan

EASTBOURNE, England - A wary South Africa are unsure of what lies in wait for them when they take on Japan in their opening game at the Rugby World Cup in Brighton on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-JAPAN (PREVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

France v Italy

French belief in World Cup chances faces opening test

TWICKENHAM, England - France, confident of beating any team on their day, face Italy at the start of their campaign to reach a fourth Rugby World Cup final and lift the trophy for the first time. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE-ITALY (PREVIEW), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

France name team for Pool D opener against Italy

TWICKENHAM, England - Coach Philippe Saint-Andre names his team for France's opening match of the Rugby World Cup with centre Wesley Fofana his main injury doubt. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FRANCE (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 300 words)

- -

Tonga v Georgia

Japan 2019 on the mind for Georgia and Tonga

LONDON - Georgia and Tonga both have the prestige of a game against Rugby World Cup holders New Zealand to come but the opening match between two of the Pool C outsiders at Gloucester on Saturday is the most vital of the tournament for both of them. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/TONGA-GEORGIA (PREVIEW), moved, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

Ireland v Canada

Under-cooked Ireland ready for Canada test

CARDIFF - Ireland were criticised for sluggish performances in warm-up defeats by Wales and England but they may well be taking the opportunity to peak at the right time in the World Cup starting against Canada on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND-CANADA (PREVIEW), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

We will also monitor news from across the tournament.

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup semi-finals

Murray key as Britain eye first final in 37 years

LONDON - Britain's rise from embarrassing Davis Cup lightweights to title contenders has been nothing short of spectacular and they will begin slight favourites to reach a first final in 37 years against Australia on Friday. (TENNIS-DAVIS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 490 words)

- -

WTA: Japan Open, Osaka, Japan (to 20

Bell Challenge, Quebec City, Canada (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Angels and Twins look to make playoff push

The Minnesota Twins and host Los Angeles Angels, both trying to make a late-season run at a playoff spot, clash in California in one of the nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

France and Spain meet in clash of titans

LILLE, France - Holders France and former double winners Spain meet in a mouth-watering European championship semi-final with an automatic Olympic berth also available to the winners (BASKETBALL-EUROPEAN (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5.30 pm ET, by Zoran Milosavljevic, 400 words). (Europe Desk Editor: Pritha Sarkar)