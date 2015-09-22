Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

England turn attention to Wales

LONDON - England and Wales have bagged the opening wins they expected and attention now shifts to the first of the 'big three' showdowns in Pool A when the neighbours meet at Twickenham on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

New Zealand v Namibia

Namibia's part-timers face toughest test of all

The good news for rank outsiders Namibia is they will be playing against a 'shadow' team when they begin their latest Rugby World Cup adventure on Thursday -- the bad news it is still New Zealand. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-NAMIBIA (PREVIEW), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

Hansen to name All Blacks team to face Namibia

LONDON - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen will make wholesale changes to the side that overcame Argentina in their Rugby World Cup opener when he selects his XV on Tuesday for the game against Pool C outsiders Namibia at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/NEWZEALAND-TEAM, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

Wallabies look forward to Fiji opener

CARDIFF - Australia begin their Pool A campaign with twin openside flankers in David Pocock and Michael Hooper named in the team to play Fiji at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Habana warns Boks must be mentally sharp for Samoa

BIRMINGHAM - Mental focus will have to be at a much higher level for South Africa as they anticipate a bruising encounter against Samoa at the weekend, warned veteran winger Bryan Habana. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-HABANA, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Changed Fiji face Australia test

CARDIFF - Fiji have made four changes from the side that lost 35-11 to England in their opening Pool A game as they prepare to face the Wallabies. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/FIJI, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/)

SOCCER

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Getafe (1800)

Espanyol v Valencia (1800)

Granada v Real Sociedad (2000)

Atletico seek to maintain strong start in derby

BARCELONA - Atletico Madrid will seek their fourth win in five league matches when they take on local rivals Getafe while Valencia aim to put their poor start behind them at Espanyol. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (1800)

FC Ingolstadt 04 v Hamburg SV (1800)

Hertha Berlin v Cologne (1800)

SV Darmstadt 98 v Werder Bremen (1800)

Bayern ready for first major domestic test

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich, who have won their first five league games this season, face their first major domestic challenge when they host last season's runners-up and German Cup winners VfL Wolfsburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

English League Cup

Aston Villa v Birmingham City (II) (1845)

Fulham (II) v Stoke City (1845)

Hull City (II) v Swansea City (1845)

Leicester City v West Ham United (1845)

Middlesbrough (II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) (1845)

Preston North End (II) v Bournemouth (1845)

Sunderland v Manchester City (1845)

Reading (II) v Everton (1900)

City visit Sunderland while Leicester host West Ham

LONDON - Manchester City visit Sunderland and Leicester entertain West Ham in the two all-Premier League encounters. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Angers v Stade de Reims (1700)

Paris St Germain v En Avant Guingamp (1900)

Ibrahimovic looking to finally find back of the net

PARIS - Zlatan Ibrahmovic will be keen to net his first goal this season when Paris St Germain take on En Avant Guingamp looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Serie A

Udinese v AC Milan (1845)

Copy on merit

Postecoglou names squad for Jordan qualifier

MELBOURNE - Australia coach Ange Postecoglou names his squad for the tricky World Cup qualifier in Jordan as the Socceroos look to tighten their hold over Asia's Group B. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/SQUAD, expect by 0030 GMT/2030 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 250 words)

GOLF

Tour Championship (to 27)

Spieth chases big finish at FedExCup final

ATLANTA - U.S. Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth looks to finish his breakthrough PGA season with a flourish at the season-ending, 30-man Tour Championship. (GOLF-PGA/SPIETH, expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

CYCLING

World road championships (to 27)

RICHMOND, Virginia - The women's elite time trial takes the spotlight at the world championships. (CYCLING-WORLD/WOMEN, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs pitcher Arrieta gets another crack at win No. 20

Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta gets his second chance at becoming Major League Baseball's first 20-game winner of the season when he takes the mound versus the visiting Milwaukee Brewers in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

WTA: Guangzhou Open, China (to 27)

Korean Open (to 27)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

Copy on merit

