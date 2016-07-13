Soccer-Leverkusen sign Jamaican teenager Bailey from Genk
BERLIN, Jan 31 Bayer Leverkusen have signed 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a contract to 2022, the German club said on Tuesday.
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):
GOLF
British Open (to 17)
Red-hot Johnson discusses Troon plans
TROON, Scotland - American Dustin Johnson, the hottest player in golf following his recent wins at the U.S. Open and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and Open organisers the R&A host news conferences on the eve of the third major of the year. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Tony Jimenez and Larry King, 400 words)
SOCCER
With Euro 2016 over, attention turns to club football as teams prepare for the new season. We will bring you all the latest team and transfer news. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
OLYMPICS
India shuttler Nehwal wants to hit the ground running in Rio
BENGALURU, India - Adapting quickly to playing conditions at the Rio Olympics will pose the biggest challenge for players, says Indian medal hope Saina Nehwal, who is aiming to better the badminton bronze medal she won in London four years ago. (OLYMPICS-RIO/BADMINTON-NEHWAL, moved, by Nivedita Shankar, 400 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ken Ferris)
Jan 31 Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
Jan 31 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has criticized the club's lack of activity in the January transfer window and said they were being left behind rivals in the battle to avoid the Premier League drop.