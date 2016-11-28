Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

MOTOR RACING

Rosberg takes Formula One title from Hamilton

We will bring you the latest news and reaction after Nico Rosberg clinched his first Formula One championship in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton amid accusations of 'dirty tricks'. (MOTOR-F1/ , 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We will follow up the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

Serie A

Napoli v Sassuolo (1800)

Inter Milan v Fiorentina (2000)

Pioli aims for first win as Inter face Fiorentina

MILAN - New Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli, after starting with a draw against AC Milan in Serie A and a Europa League group stage defeat by Hapoel Beer-Sheva, will hope for his first win when they host Fiorentina while Napoli welcome Sassuolo. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)

Brazil coach Tite on top after memorable year

Brazil have won all six of their games since Tite took over in July and lead South America's World Cup qualifying group and the former Corinthians coach looks ahead to new challenges in an interview with Reuters. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/COACH-TITE (TV, PIX) expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Andrew Downie 400 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Pakistan, 2nd test (to 29)

Taylor finds form to put New Zealand in pole position

Ross Taylor ended a poor run of form to score his 16th test century and bat New Zealand into a potentially series-winning position at the end of the fourth day of the second test against Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Monday. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)

India v England, 3rd test (to 30)

India well on top

MOHALI - Ravindra Jadeja led India's strong lower-order batting display with a career-best 90 before spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin wrecked England's top order to put the hosts firmly in charge. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

NFL

Desperate Packers and Eagles face off

It is desperation time in Philadelphia as the Green Bay Packers (4-6) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers visit the Eagles (5-5) with both team clinging to fading playoff hopes in the National Football League's Monday Night game. (FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-GB/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

High-flying Warriors try to down Hawks for an even dozen

NBA-leading Golden State Warriors (15-2) and Stephen Curry go for their 12th straight win when they host Southeast Division leaders the Atlanta Hawks in one of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Blues hopeful against Stars

The St Louis Blues, led by playmaking center Tyler Seguin, look to put pressure on Central Division-leading Chicago with another win when they entertain the Dallas Stars in one of two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

