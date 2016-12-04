Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Premier League
Bournemouth v Liverpool (1330)
Everton v Manchester United (1600)
Away test for high-flying Liverpool
LONDON - Liverpool will move within a point of leaders Chelsea if they triumph at Bournemouth while Manchester United look to build on the confidence they gained from winning in the League Cup in midweek when they travel to Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 600 words)
We will have a wrap plus reports of both matches
Bundesliga
SV Darmstadt 98 v Hamburg SV (1430)
Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)
Eintracht eye top-three spot
BERLIN - Eintracht Frankfurt can move into the top three with victory over struggling Augsburg while Hamburg, still looking for their first win of the season, face Darmstadt. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 350 words)
Serie A
AC Milan v Crotone (1130)
Lazio v AS Roma (1400)
Pescara v Cagliari (1400)
Sampdoria v Torino (1400)
Sassuolo v Empoli (1400)
Fiorentina v Palermo (1945)
Roma out to reduce Juve's lead
ROME - Second-placed Roma will look to cut leaders Juventus' advantage to four points when they take on Lazio in a derby clash. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 450 words)
Ligue 1
Stade Rennes v St Etienne (1400)
Olympique Marseille v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1600)
Nice v Toulouse (1945)
Top of the table incentive for Nice
PARIS - Surprise packages Nice take on Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera looking to move back to the top of the table ahead of Paris St Germain. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)
GOLF
Hero World Challenge, Bahamas
Matsuyama leads by seven, Tiger looks for strong finish
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama leads by seven strokes heading into the final round as he goes for his fourth worldwide win in five events, while Tiger Woods looks to finish strong in his first tournament in nearly 16th months at the 18-man Hero World Challenge, hosted by Woods to benefit his foundation. (GOLF-HERO/ (TV), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM, 400 words)
Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa
Stone cruises to comfortable Alfred Dunhill Championship win
MALELANE, South Africa - Brandon Stone claimed a second European Tour victory as he ran away from the field for a seven-stroke triumph at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the Leopard Creek Country Club on Sunday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 300 words)
CRICKET
Australia v New Zealand, first ODI, Sydney
Smith's record SCG knock drives Australia to victory
SYDNEY - Australia captain Steve Smith blasted a career best 164, the highest one-day international innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, to drive the hosts to a 68-run victory over New Zealand on Sunday. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)
NFL
December crunch time in playoffs push
As the calendar turns to December the push for the playoffs intensifies as the NY Giants (8-3), riding a six-game winning streak with the NFC's second best record behind the Cowboys, visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5), who are tied for the AFC North lead with the Ravens. The 8-3 Kansas City Chiefs travel to play NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (7-4) in two of 13 games on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ , expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)
NBA
Rolling Thunder look for fifth straight win
The Oklahoma City Thunder and dynamic guard Russell Westbrook look for their fifth victory in a row to increase their narrow Northwest Division lead over Utah when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in one of four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange,400 words)
NHL
Canadiens keen to refresh wins column
The Montreal Canadiens (16-6-2), who have lost two in a row and slipped from the top of the Eastern Conference standings, visit the Los Angeles Kings (13-10-1) in one of seven games on the National Hockey League standings. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ , expect by 0500 GMT, 12 AM ET, 500 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)
