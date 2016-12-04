Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Bournemouth v Liverpool (1330)

Everton v Manchester United (1600)

Away test for high-flying Liverpool

LONDON - Liverpool will move within a point of leaders Chelsea if they triumph at Bournemouth while Manchester United look to build on the confidence they gained from winning in the League Cup in midweek when they travel to Everton. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Tongue, 600 words)

We will have a wrap plus reports of both matches

Bundesliga

SV Darmstadt 98 v Hamburg SV (1430)

Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

Eintracht eye top-three spot

BERLIN - Eintracht Frankfurt can move into the top three with victory over struggling Augsburg while Hamburg, still looking for their first win of the season, face Darmstadt. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 350 words)

Serie A

AC Milan v Crotone (1130)

Lazio v AS Roma (1400)

Pescara v Cagliari (1400)

Sampdoria v Torino (1400)

Sassuolo v Empoli (1400)

Fiorentina v Palermo (1945)

Roma out to reduce Juve's lead

ROME - Second-placed Roma will look to cut leaders Juventus' advantage to four points when they take on Lazio in a derby clash. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 450 words)

Ligue 1

Stade Rennes v St Etienne (1400)

Olympique Marseille v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1600)

Nice v Toulouse (1945)

Top of the table incentive for Nice

PARIS - Surprise packages Nice take on Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera looking to move back to the top of the table ahead of Paris St Germain. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

GOLF

Hero World Challenge, Bahamas

Matsuyama leads by seven, Tiger looks for strong finish

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama leads by seven strokes heading into the final round as he goes for his fourth worldwide win in five events, while Tiger Woods looks to finish strong in his first tournament in nearly 16th months at the 18-man Hero World Challenge, hosted by Woods to benefit his foundation. (GOLF-HERO/ (TV), expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM, 400 words)

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa

Stone cruises to comfortable Alfred Dunhill Championship win

MALELANE, South Africa - Brandon Stone claimed a second European Tour victory as he ran away from the field for a seven-stroke triumph at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the Leopard Creek Country Club on Sunday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, 300 words)

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, first ODI, Sydney

Smith's record SCG knock drives Australia to victory

SYDNEY - Australia captain Steve Smith blasted a career best 164, the highest one-day international innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, to drive the hosts to a 68-run victory over New Zealand on Sunday. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)

NFL

December crunch time in playoffs push

As the calendar turns to December the push for the playoffs intensifies as the NY Giants (8-3), riding a six-game winning streak with the NFC's second best record behind the Cowboys, visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5), who are tied for the AFC North lead with the Ravens. The 8-3 Kansas City Chiefs travel to play NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (7-4) in two of 13 games on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/ , expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NBA

Rolling Thunder look for fifth straight win

The Oklahoma City Thunder and dynamic guard Russell Westbrook look for their fifth victory in a row to increase their narrow Northwest Division lead over Utah when they host the New Orleans Pelicans in one of four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange,400 words)

NHL

Canadiens keen to refresh wins column

The Montreal Canadiens (16-6-2), who have lost two in a row and slipped from the top of the Eastern Conference standings, visit the Los Angeles Kings (13-10-1) in one of seven games on the National Hockey League standings. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ , expect by 0500 GMT, 12 AM ET, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

