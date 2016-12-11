Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion (1200)

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1415)

Southampton v Middlesbrough (1415)

Liverpool v West Ham United (1630)

Chelsea look to regain Premier League lead

LONDON - Chelsea can return to the Premier League summit when they host West Bromwich Albion, while third-placed Liverpool will look to rebound from last week's defeat to Bournemouth with victory at home to West Ham. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 650 words)

Serie A

Cagliari v Napoli (1130)

Atalanta Bergamo v Udinese (1400)

Bologna v Empoli (1400)

Palermo v Chievo Verona (1400)

Torino v Juventus (1400)

Inter Milan v Genoa (1945)

Juventus face Roma

Milan - Leaders Juventus will look to stretch their advantage over second-placed AS Roma, who play AC Milan on Monday, with a derby victory at Torino. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Mainz (1430)

Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)

Schalke eye fourth win in five matches

BERLIN - Improving Schalke 04 are looking for their fourth win in five league matches when they host Bayer Leverkusen while Borussia Moenchengladbach, without a win since September, face Mainz 05. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 350 words)

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyon v Stade Rennes (1400)

St Etienne v En Avant de Guingamp (1600)

Paris St Germain v Nice (1945)

Nice visit PSG aiming to regain top spot

PARIS - Victory at third-placed Paris St Germain would put Nice back at the top and leave the French champions seven points behind. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 points)

Argentine league

Boca take on River in "superclasico"

BUENOS AIRES - Carlos Tevez hopes to lead Boca Juniors to victory at arch rivals River Plate in the "superclasico" as they chase joint leaders Estudiantes and San Lorenzo at the top of the Argentine first division. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/, (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Luis Ampuero, 300 words)

Brazilian league

Chapecoense tragedy casts shadow over final-day fixtures

SAO PAULO - The final day of the Brazilian league season takes place a week later than planned due to the Chapecoense air tragedy. Chapecoense and opponents Atletico Mineiro will not play but the relegation battle is live as Internacional seek to avoid dropping into the second tier for the first time in their history. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/LEAGUE-CHAPECOENSE, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 400 words)

Turkey bomb blasts

Twin bombing outside Istanbul soccer stadium kills 29

ISTANBUL - Two bombs exploded less than a minute apart, killing 29 people and wounding 166 outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, in a co-ordinated attack on police shortly after a match between two of Turkey's top teams. (TURKEY-BLAST/ moved, by Humeyra Pamuk and Murad Sezer, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

India v England, fourth test (to 12)

India close in on victory after Kohli's third double ton

MUMBAI - India captain Virat Kohli struck a sublime double century before his bowlers picked up six England wickets to put the hosts on course for a series-clinching victory in the fourth and penultimate test at the Wankhede Stadium. (CRICKET-INDIA/ (PIX), moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

AFC South scramble for division lead

The Houston Texans (6-6), losers of three straight, visit the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) in a showdown for first place in the AFC South, while the third member of the divisional troika, the Tennessee Titans (6-6), host the Denver Broncos (8-4) who need a win to maintain their hold on an AFC wild card berth in two of 14 games on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NBA

Celtics and Thunder in clash between playoff hopefuls

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Boston Celtics in a clash between two expected playoff teams in one of five games on the National Basketball Association. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blues look to tame Central rival Wild

The St. Louis Blues (16-8-4) visit the Minnesota Wild (14-8-4), who are riding a three-game winning streak and are pressing them for second place in the Central Division, in one of eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Clare Fallon)