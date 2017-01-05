Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, third test (to 7)

Pakistan face tall order to save Sydney test

SYDNEY - Pakistan will resume their first innings on 271 for eight, still 267 runs behind Australia's 538-8 declared, facing an uphill task to avoid a 3-0 series sweep. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX), expect from 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, second test, third day (to 6)

Rabada runs riot as South Africa win test

CAPE TOWN - Kagiso Rabada claimed a six-wicket haul as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 224 in their second innings to win the second test by 282 runs with a day and a half to spare and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Brisbane International (to 8)

Svitolina upsets Kerber, Muguruza labours into last four

World number one Angelique Kerber was knocked out by Elina Svitolina while second seed Dominika Cibulkova also succumbed to a quarter-final upset. In the men's event, former world number one Rafa Nadal bulldozed Mischa Zverev 6-1 6-1 to set up a quarter-final with defending champion and top seed Milos Raonic. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, moved)

WTA: Auckland Classic (to 7)

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 8)

Both copy on merit

- - - -

SOCCER

Aubameyang among finalists for African Footballer of Year

ABUJA - The 2015 African Footballer of the Year, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is one of three candidates for the 2016 award, with Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane the other finalists at the annual Confederation of African Football awards. (SOCCER-AFRICA/, expect by 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Rockets shoot for sixth straight win

The Houston Rockets (27-9) shoot for their sixth straight win when they host Russell Westbrooke and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a showdown between two teams seemingly bound for the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OKC/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Raptors try to keep Jazz quiet

The Toronto Raptors try to stay in contact with East-leading Cleveland when they host the Utah Jazz in one of eight games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blue Jackets go for record 17th straight win

The Columbus Blue Jackets will match the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' all-time record for successive National Hockey League victories if they dispatch the powerful Washington Capitals. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-CBJ/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Minnesota seek bounce-back against Sharks

After having their winning streak ended at 12 games by the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Minnesota Wild (23-9-4) seek to get back on the victory train when they visit the San Jose Sharks. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Day back in action as Spieth defends in Hawaii

World number one Jason Day returns to action after more than three months out undergoing rehabilitation on his injured back, while Jordan Spieth defends his title against a stellar field that also includes Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama at the PGA Tour's season-opening SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.