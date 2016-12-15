Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

NFL

Seahawks take on lowly Rams

The NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, coming off a devastating loss to Green Bay and eager to improve ahead of the playoffs, host the struggling division rival Los Angeles Rams who will be playing their first game under new head coach John Fassel in the opening game of Week 15 National Football League action. (FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-LAR/, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

Bid leader Estanguet discusses Paris 2024 plans

PARIS - Triple Olympic canoeing champion Tony Estanguet, co-leader of the Paris 2024 Olympic bid, talks to Reuters ahead of a general assembly. (OLYMPICS-PARIS/ESTANGUET (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We continue the build-up to this weekend's matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

BOXING

Hopkins looks to end stellar career in grand style

Boxing great Bernard Hopkins, who defended the world middleweight title a record 20 times from 1995-2005 and has never been knocked out, intends to "overdo" himself when he ends a stellar career of extraordinary longevity at the iconic Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday. (BOXING-HOPKINS/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 470 words)

NBA

Warriors set for clash with visiting Knicks

Twice reigning league Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors host Latvian Kristaps Porzingis and a New York Knicks team that have won six of their last eight games. (BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-NYK/, expect by 0645 GMT/1:45 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Spurs visit Suns with eye on top spot

The second-place San Antonio Spurs try to close in on the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors when they visit the Phoenix Suns while the Milwaukee Bucks bid to snap a three-game skid at the Chicago Bulls in two of the five games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Maple Leafs meet Coyotes, Rangers visit Stars

Rookie standout Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Arizona Coyotes while Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers visit the Dallas Stars in two of the eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (London desk editor: Tony Jimenez)