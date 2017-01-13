Reuters sports schedule at 1420 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures which includes the clash between arch rivals Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

African Nations Cup finals (to Feb. 5)

Ghana seek end to 35 years of Nations Cup heartbreak

LIBREVILLE - Ghana have flirted with success on the back of strong performances at the last five African Nations Cup tournaments but fallen short each time, adding extra motivation as they begin their bid for a first trophy in 35 years. (SOCCER-NATIONS/GHANA, expect by 1800 GMT / 1 PM ET, By Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 15)

Second round action at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu where Justin Thomas joined the elite 59 club by firing a superb 11-under-par in the opening round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to Jan 15)

McIlroy one shot back at Sout African Open

JOHANNESBURG - World number two Rory McIlroy shot an opening round five under-par 67 and is one shot behind leaders Keith Horne and Trevor Fisher Junior going into the second round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test (to 16)

Debate whether Bangladesh bat on or put pressure on NZ

WELLINGTON - Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim will have to make a decision whether to bat on with his side 542 for seven in their first innings or declare and put early pressure on New Zealand on the third day of the third test at the Basin Reserve. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Auckland Classic (ATP)

Sock aiming to go one better than last year

AUCKLAND - American Jack Sock will be looking to go one better than last year when he was forced to retire in the final of the Auckland Classic against Roberto Bautista Agut when he faces Portugal's Joao Sousa, who is chasing his third career title. (TENNIS-MEN/AUCKLAND, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Streaking Capitals set for battle with Blackhawks

Alex Ovechkin and the red-hot Washington Capitals, riding a league-best seven-game win streak, host Jonathan Toews and the Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks while the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NBA

LeBron leads Cavs in clash with Kings

LeBron James and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers try to snap a two-game skid when they visit DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings. (BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-CLE/), expect by 0640 GMT/1:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Streaking Hawks host Celtics; Rockets battle Grizzlies

The Atlanta Hawks try to stretch the league's longest active win streak to eight games when they host the Boston Celtics while the Houston Rockets try to recover from having their nine-game win streak snapped when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies in two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

LeBron leads Cavs into clash with Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers. (BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-CLE/, expect by 0640 GMT/1:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

(Europe desk editor: Toby Davis)