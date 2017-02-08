Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Serie A

Crotone v Juventus (1700)

Bologna v AC Milan (1945)

Leaders Juventus visit lowly Crotone, Milan at Bologna

MILAN - Juventus should reclaim a seven-point lead with a win at struggling Crotone while AC Milan will be desperate to end a three-game losing streak when they visit Bologna.

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Angers SCO v Stade Rennes

FC Lorient v Toulouse

Metz v Dijon FCO

Nice v St Etienne

Olympique Lyonnais v AS Nancy-Lorraine

Bastia v Nantes

Olympique Marseille v En Avant de Guingamp (2000)

Nice aiming to keep pace with leaders

PARIS - Ligue 1 surprise package Nice will move within three points of leaders Monaco and level with second-placed Paris St Germain with a home win over St-Etienne, who enjoyed a 2-0 derby victory over Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

FA Cup fourth round replay

Leicester City v Derby County (ll) (1945)

Struggling Leicester seeks solace in FA Cup

Leicester City get a break from their Premier League woes when they host Derby County in an FA Cup fourth-round replay with third-tier Millwall awaiting the winners.

Spanish King's Cup, semi-final, second leg

Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)

Alaves, Celta fight for final berth

BARCELONA - Alaves host Celta Vigo in a King's Cup semi-final second leg vying to reach their first ever domestic Cup final after holding the Galicians, who are aiming for a first final since 2001, to a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

German Cup, last 16

Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v TSV 1860 Munich(II) (1730)

SV Sandhausen(II) v Schalke 04 (1730)

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1945)

Hanover 96(II) v Eintracht Frankfurt (1945)

Dortmund face Hertha for a spot in German Cup last eight

BERLIN - Last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin for a place in the German Cup quarter-finals after holders Bayern Munich made it through on Tuesday.

CRICKET

Triple ton not enough for India's Nair, Rahane to return

Karun Nair's triple century in his previous test was not enough to secure his place in the India team for their one-off test against Bangladesh beginning at Hyderabad on Thursday.

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to Feb. 19)

Evergreen Guay beats Jansrud to Super-G gold

ST MORITZ - Canadian veteran Erik Guay produced a stunning run on a challenging Super-G course to win the World Championship gold medal 0.45 seconds ahead of Olympic champion and hot favourite Kjetil Jansrud on Wednesday.

NBA

Cavs visit Pacers, Warriors battle Bulls

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers put their three-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Indiana Pacers while the league-leading Golden State Warriors host the Chicago Bulls in two of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule.

NHL

Wild set for clash with Blackhawks

The Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild host a Chicago Blackhawks team that are hot on their heels and seeking a third consecutive win in the lone game on the National Hockey League schedule.

