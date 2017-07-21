Reuters Sports Schedule at 1415 GMT on Friday, July 21

Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Friday:

Golf

British Open (to 23)

Kuchar leads in clubhouse as challengers face elements

SOUTHPORT, England - American Matt Kuchar bogeyed the 18th hold to slip back to third place at the British Open as joint leaders Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka prepared for a Friday afternoon round in challenging conditions. (GOLF-OPEN/ (UPDATE 1), expect throughout, by Ed Osmond and Simon Evans)

PGA Tour

Barbasol Championship, Opelika, Alabama (to 23)

Zac Blair is in a three-way tie for the lead going into the second round at the Robert Trent Jones Trail Grand National course. (GOLF-BARBASOL/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 250 words)

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, Sylvania, Ohio (to 23)

U.S. Open champion Park in the hunt again

South Korean Park Sung-hyun, winner of the U.S. Women’s Open last week, starts the second round of the Marathon Classic one stroke behind American leader Gerina Piller at the Highland Meadows course. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 2000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Soccer

Confederation of African Football Congress

RABAT - African soccer passed changes to its statutes on Friday to bring them into line with reforms at global body FIFA following its corruption scandal, and dropped Zanzibar as one of its members after deciding its admission had breached the rules. (SOCCER-AFRICA/, moved, by Mark Gleeson 400 words)

We will have all the latest transfer news from around Europe as clubs strengthen their squads for the new season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Cycling

Tour de France: Stage 19

Chris Froome is closing in on a third successive Tour de France title as the peloton takes on a 220-kilometre stage from Embrun to Salon-de-Provence. (CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Rugby

Super Rugby quarter-final

Hurricanes grind down Brumbies to reach Super semis

Wellington Hurricanes' Wes Goosen scored two tries as they kept their title defence alive with a 35-16 win over the ACT Brumbies in a hard-fought Super Rugby quarter-final in Canberra on Friday. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/BRUMBIES (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Athletics

Monaco Diamond League

MONACO - Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt will head the field at the Monaco Diamond League athletics meeting when he runs in the 100 metres on Friday, his last race before the world championships in London. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/MONACO (TV), expect by 2000 GMT / 4 PM ET, by Brian Homewood)

Swimming

World Swimming Championships (to Aug 30)

Void in the pool as post-Phelps era dawns

BUDAPEST – The world swimming championships will usher in a new era following the retirement of American great Michael Phelps when eight days of racing commence at Budapest's Duna Arena on Sunday. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, moved, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

Baseball

Yankees set to battle Mariners

All-star third baseman Todd Frazier will play his second game with the New York Yankees when the team visits the Seattle Mariners for the first of a four-game series while the Baltimore Orioles will send left-hander Wade Miley to the mound against the Texas Rangers in two of the nine games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0615 GMT/2:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

North American Sports

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Robin Pomeroy)