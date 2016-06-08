Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

European Championship

We will bring you the latest news from the training camps, news conferences and, of course, all the matches from our team of reporters deployed across France to cover Euro 2016, which kicks off with the hosts playing Romania in Paris on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO-TEAM/, expect throughout)

England's return stirs unhappy Marseille memories

The last time England played a tournament match in Marseille, at the 1998 World Cup, their 2-0 victory over Tunisia was barely noticed amid three days of hooliganism and violence that blighted the city. (SOCCER-EURO-ENG/98 (PIX), expect by 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 600 words)

Copa America Centenario

Injury-hit Brazil face Haiti in Copa America

Brazil coach Dunga may be tempted to ring the changes against Haiti in Orlando after his side laboured to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador in their opener. (SOCCER-COPA-BRA-HAI/ (PIX) expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs try to give title hopes a boost

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers, down 2-0 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, try to breathe new life into the series when they host Game Three against the Golden State Warriors, who are two wins away from a repeat title. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Darvish takes the mound for Rangers

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish (2-0) makes his third start since returning from elbow surgery when Texas host Houston in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0445 GMT/12:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Europe duty editor: Ken Ferris)